New Barbie collection made using recycled ocean-bound plastic

The One Club's Creative Week is five days dedicated to giving creative leaders and pioneers an online platform to come together and discuss issues, changes and ideas across different industries. Today, I report on a panel hosted earlier this week, 'One size does not fit all: the importance of cultural nuance in advertising'.ByEmily Stander
The One Club for Creativity has announced new leadership to its National Board of Directors.
Glenn Cole, co-founder and creative chairman of 72andSunny, has been elected board chairman. Previously vice-chair, he replaced FCB Global CCO Susan Credle, whose term ends this month.
Board member Pum Lefebure,co-founder and CCO of Design Army, moves up to the role of vice chair.
Toymaker Mattel has revealed a new line of fashion dolls, called Barbie Loves the Ocean, made using recycled ocean-bound* plastic. The launch forms part of Mattel's goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all its products and packaging by 2030.
The Barbie Loves the Ocean range includes three dolls whose bodies are made from 90% recycled ocean-bound plastic parts and an accompanying Beach Shack playset and accessories, made from over 90% recycled plastic.
Future of Pink is Green campaign
The collection reveal coincides with the launch of Barbie's The Future of Pink is Green brand campaign, in partnership with BBH LA. The new campaign will leverage the brand’s iconic association of pink – alongside the iconic association of green with protecting the planet – to communicate the brand's next step toward a greener future, and to educate kids on the importance of sustainability in an easily digestible way for fans of all ages.
“This Barbie launch is another addition to Mattel’s growing portfolio of purpose-driven brands that inspire environmental consciousness with our consumer as a key focus,” said Richard Dickson, president and chief operating officer, Mattel. “At Mattel, we empower the next generation to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. We take this responsibility seriously and are continuing to do our part to ensure kids can inherit a world that’s full of potential, too.”
Sustainability focus
Mattel's Barbie brand will expand its focus on sustainability in the future. It aims to achieve 95% recycled or Forest Stewardship Council-certified content in the paper and wood fibre materials used in packaging by the end of 2021.
A new Barbie vlog, ‘Barbie Shares How We Can All Protect the Planet’, has been added to Barbie’s YouTube vlogger series, teaching young fans about the importance of taking care of our planet and everyday habit changes they can make to create an impact. Barbie Vlogger is an online series that provides a platform for Barbie to talk directly to her fans, while balancing “teachable” moments that highlight Barbie as a role model, along with fun YouTube trends, like DIY challenges.
Barbie is also teaming up with 4ocean, a purpose-driven business on a mission to end the ocean plastic crisis, to launch a limited-edition 4ocean x Barbie bracelet in signature pink made with post-consumer recycled materials and hand-assembled by artisans in Bali. For every bracelet sold, 4ocean will pull one pound of trash from oceans, rivers and coastlines and contribute educational materials to inspire and empower the next generation.
Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls, Mattel, commented: “Our 62-year legacy is steeped in evolution, as we consistently drive forward initiatives designed to better reflect the world kids see around them. Barbie Loves the Ocean is a prime example of sustainable innovations we’ll make as part of creating a future environment where kids can thrive. We are passionate about leveraging the scope and reach of our global platform to inspire kids to be a part of the change they want to see in the world.”
The Barbie programme is one of many launches supporting Mattel’s corporate goal to use 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastics materials in all products and packaging by 2030.
Other sustainable innovations Mattel has introduced include the recently launched Mattel PlayBack, a toy takeback programme designed to recover and reuse materials from old Mattel toys for future Mattel products and Drive Toward a Better Future, Mattel’s product roadmap to make all Matchbox die-cast cars, playsets and packaging with 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials by 2030.
*Plastic parts made from 90% plastic sourced within 50km of waterways in areas lacking formal waste collection systems. Doll head, shoes, tablet and beach lantern accessory excluded.
