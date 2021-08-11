Spar International rolls out integrated e-commerce platform globally

As part of its worldwide digital transformation strategy, grocery retail group Spar International is partnering with Naveo Commerce to offer a fully customisable e-commerce solution to Spar organisations and retailers.

Source: Spar Austria

SOUTH AFRICA Woolies extends digital shopping capabilities with NFC-enabled stores Woolworths' customers will now be able to tap their phones on NFC tags in various locations in-store to browse, try on and order products...

Transforming e-commerce proposition

Spar will be using Naveo's end-to-end e-commerce and fulfillment technology to drive the optimisation of its grocery e-commerce offering. The retail company's e-commerce platform will be made available to Spar organisations across the globe.The Naveo-powered platform optimises in-store picking and order fulfilment, thereby ensuring rapid delivery to Spar’s customers in the close catchment communities the extensive Spar store network serves.The e-commerce solution allows localisation to market specification, and according to Naveo, its modular approach is built to integrate complex systems and will allow Spar national, regional, and individual stores to pick, choose and adapt the modules required while also ensuring order processes remain seamlessly integrated throughout.Spar’s digital transformation project is aimed at helping it meet evolving consumer expectations and needs as part of the brand’s Better Together strategy.Commenting on the partnership with Naveo, Tobias Wasmuht, CEO of Spar International, said: “Spar has evolved its online grocery presence significantly over the last 15 years and today, Spar is possibly unique in offering an online grocery offer under a single brand in 30 countries worldwide. The partnership with Naveo allows us to significantly build on this capability by transforming our e-commerce proposition and in turn enhancing our online offer to the communities we serve with over 13,500 stores worldwide."We are delighted to be working with the team at Naveo on a global scale and are looking forward to the future as we commence our roll out across multiple markets and continents in the coming months.”