2021 Epica Awards Top 10 ranked agencies

The US, France and Canada have been ranked as the top three countries and regions respectively in the yearly rankings of agencies by the 2021 Epica Awards.

Soure: Epica Awards

Positivity in the industry

BBDO NY with one Golds, one Silver, and three Bronzes McCann NY VMLY&R Commerce

Leo Burnett with one Gold, one Silver and one Grand Prix McCann London Wunderman Thompson UK

Zulu Alpha Kilo with three Golds, three Silvers and six Bronzes Rethink Cossette

DDB Paris with two Golds and two bronzes McCann Paris BUZZMAN

Serviceplan Germany with two Golds, four Silvers, and four Bronzes Kolle Rebbe GmbH Markenfilm Hamburg

&co./NoA with four Golds, three Silvers and one Grand Prix Hjaltelin Stahl TRY

Wunderman Thompson Colombia with two Golds and one Grand Prix Commonwealth McCann Wunderman Thompson Buenos Aires

Wunderman Thompson Thailand with one Gold, one Silver and two Bronzes Yarn - New Zealand Wunderman Thompson Philippines; BBDO Guerrero’ Dentsu Japan; LUP Jakarta

FP7 McCann MENAT with one Gold, five Silvers and two Bronzes VMLY&R Istanbul Havas Middle East

Leo Burnett Moscow with one Gold and two Silvers Triad Advertising - Czech Republic BBDO Moscow

This year saw 3,184 entries from 64 countries, a dramatic increase on the difficult year before (1980 entries) and close to the 2019 level. The highest number of entries came from the US (206) followed by Germany (200).“The entries this year seemed to reflect a general feeling of positivity in the industry, at least compared to 2020,” says Mark Tungate, editorial director Epica Awards.The jury seemed to feel it too he adds. “It didn’t surprise me that the two Film Grand Prix were both uplifting, from the humour of &Co./NoA with its funny road safety campaign - about a viking who refuses to wear a helmet - to the superbly choreographed “Festive”, by RiffRaff Films, for Burberry.”He says dance was also one of the trends he spotted.“The number of print entries has been slowly decreasing over the years, but I was pleased to see that the excellent print campaign by Leo Burnett for McDonald’s also got a Grand Prix,” he says.“The general trend is away from traditional advertising towards experiences, events and digital solutions. Many of these are amazing, but I’m glad we can still celebrate a great film or an eye-catching poster,” says Tungate.Find all the winners here