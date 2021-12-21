Industries

2021 Epica Awards Top 10 ranked agencies

21 Dec 2021
The US, France and Canada have been ranked as the top three countries and regions respectively in the yearly rankings of agencies by the 2021 Epica Awards.
Soure: Epica Awards
Soure: Epica Awards

This year saw 3,184 entries from 64 countries, a dramatic increase on the difficult year before (1980 entries) and close to the 2019 level. The highest number of entries came from the US (206) followed by Germany (200).

Positivity in the industry


“The entries this year seemed to reflect a general feeling of positivity in the industry, at least compared to 2020,” says Mark Tungate, editorial director Epica Awards.

The jury seemed to feel it too he adds. “It didn’t surprise me that the two Film Grand Prix were both uplifting, from the humour of &Co./NoA with its funny road safety campaign - about a viking who refuses to wear a helmet - to the superbly choreographed “Festive”, by RiffRaff Films, for Burberry.”

He says dance was also one of the trends he spotted.

“The number of print entries has been slowly decreasing over the years, but I was pleased to see that the excellent print campaign by Leo Burnett for McDonald’s also got a Grand Prix,” he says.

“The general trend is away from traditional advertising towards experiences, events and digital solutions. Many of these are amazing, but I’m glad we can still celebrate a great film or an eye-catching poster,” says Tungate.

GLOBAL

All the Epica Awards Grand Prix winners
All the Epica Awards Grand Prix winners

13 Dec 2021


Top 10 ranked regions and countriesUnited States top winners
  1. BBDO NY with one Golds, one Silver, and three Bronzes
  2. McCann NY
  3. VMLY&R Commerce
Top network: McCann WorldgroupUK top winners
  1. Leo Burnett with one Gold, one Silver and one Grand Prix
  2. McCann London
  3. Wunderman Thompson UK
Top network: McCann WorldgroupCanada top winners
  1. Zulu Alpha Kilo with three Golds, three Silvers and six Bronzes
  2. Rethink
  3. Cossette
Top network: McCann WorldgroupFrance top winners
  1. DDB Paris with two Golds and two bronzes
  2. McCann Paris
  3. BUZZMAN
Top network: Havas WorldwideGermany top winners
  1. Serviceplan Germany with two Golds, four Silvers, and four Bronzes
  2. Kolle Rebbe GmbH
  3. Markenfilm Hamburg
Top network: ServiceplanScandinavia top winners
  1. &co./NoA with four Golds, three Silvers and one Grand Prix
  2. Hjaltelin Stahl
  3. TRY
Top network: The North AllianceLatin America top winners
  1. Wunderman Thompson Colombia with two Golds and one Grand Prix
  2. Commonwealth McCann
  3. Wunderman Thompson Buenos Aires
Top network: Wunderman ThompsonAsia Pacific top winners
  1. Wunderman Thompson Thailand with one Gold, one Silver and two Bronzes
  2. Yarn - New Zealand
  3. Wunderman Thompson Philippines; BBDO Guerrero’ Dentsu Japan; LUP Jakarta
Top network: Wunderman ThompsonMiddle East top winners
  1. FP7 McCann MENAT with one Gold, five Silvers and two Bronzes
  2. VMLY&R Istanbul
  3. Havas Middle East
Top network: McCann WorldgroupCentral and Eastern Europe top winners
  1. Leo Burnett Moscow with one Gold and two Silvers
  2. Triad Advertising - Czech Republic
  3. BBDO Moscow
Top network: McCann WorldgroupFind all the winners here
NextOptions
Epica Awards, advertising, France, Canada, agencies, US

