Unlocking potential: Why women leaders are essential for advancing global health

Unlocking the full potential of women in pharmaceuticals paves the way for groundbreaking innovations, more inclusive clinical trials, and a transformative impact on global health, writes Wendy Cupido, vice president at the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of South Africa (Ipasa) and general manager at Roche South Africa.

Source: Supplied. Wendy Cupido, vice president at the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of South Africa (Ipasa) and general manager at Roche South Africa.

Elevating women's voices in the pharmaceutical industry is not just a matter of equity, but a catalyst for profound transformation. Women's contributions drive scientific innovation, enhance healthcare outcomes and contribute to a more inclusive and thriving industry.

By embracing the diverse perspectives and talents of women, the pharmaceutical sector can unlock breakthroughs, improve patient care, create a more equitable landscape for all and positively impact the bottom line of business.

So much so that insights suggest that female leadership inclusion drives financial success for organisations, with companies in the top 10% for financial performance enjoying a higher representation of women in leadership positions.

Barriers to progress

Despite this, women in the pharmaceutical industry often encounter significant barriers that impede their career progression. These challenges include gender bias, insufficient mentorship, and difficulties in balancing work and personal life.

Gender bias can be a major obstacle, often influencing hiring and promotion decisions. Regardless of their qualifications and contributions, women may be overlooked for leadership roles, which can stifle their career growth.

Additionally, the scarcity of mentorship and networking opportunities can further hinder women's advancement. Without access to experienced mentors who can provide guidance and support, navigating the complexities of career development becomes more challenging.

Diverse minds spark innovation

To address these challenges, pharmaceutical companies should implement targeted strategies, including establishing robust mentorship programmes that connect women with seasoned leaders who can provide crucial support and career advice.

Flexible work arrangements, such as remote work options and adaptable hours, can help women manage their professional and personal responsibilities more effectively, while investment into training and awareness programmes can eliminate gender bias, and foster a more equitable and inclusive workplace.

To this end, implementing unbiased hiring practices and establishing transparent criteria for promotions ensure fair opportunities for all, while enforcing equal-pay policies to address any gender-pay disparities. Also, creating employee-resource groups for women can offer valuable support and networking opportunities.

Increasing the representation of women in leadership roles within pharmaceutical companies significantly enhances decision-making and corporate culture. Women leaders bring diverse perspectives and skills - such as empathy and collaborative problem-solving - that lead to more balanced and inclusive decisions.

This diversity drives patient-centric approaches, improves healthcare solutions, and fosters innovation. From my experience, I have observed that most women in leadership roles foster supportive work environments that enhance work-life balance, increase employee satisfaction, and attract top talent.

Celebrating their achievements reinforces a culture of equality and respect, and their unique insights contribute to more comprehensive and effective healthcare solutions, addressing both the physical and emotional needs of not only patients, but employees as well.

A future where every voice matters

As vice president of Ipasa and the first female, coloured and local general manager of Roche, I am committed to fostering an inclusive environment where every contribution is valued and advocate for diversity and innovation while promoting a collaborative culture.

I am committed to inspiring current and future women leaders and ensuring our healthcare solutions meet the needs of our people in South Africa and across the continent. By embracing diversity, we can achieve our collective goals and create a meaningful impact on the pharmaceutical industry and the patients we serve.

Empowering women today will drive the breakthroughs of tomorrow, shaping a brighter future for healthcare and innovation.