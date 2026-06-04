School placement backlog renews calls for flexible learning options in South Africa

With tens of thousands of learners facing delayed placement at the start of each academic year, online schooling is emerging as a practical pathway for families caught in the gap.

Each new school year in South Africa brings the same quiet crisis: thousands of learners with a confirmed grade but no confirmed seat. As placement backlogs persist across the country’s busiest provinces, both education providers and parents are turning to more flexible learning models to keep children in school and on track.

When the 2025 academic year opened on 15 January, the Department of Basic Education reported that 28,371 learners nationally were still unplaced. While this reflected an overall placement rate of 99.2%, the remaining fraction translated into tens of thousands of families facing uncertainty about where their children would attend school. By the end of January 2025, Gauteng and the Western Cape recorded the highest numbers of unplaced learners.

The pressure carried into the 2026 admissions cycle. As of 12 December 2025, the Gauteng Department of Education reported that 15,144 Grade 1 and Grade 8 applicants (4.2%) were still awaiting placement, while 721 schools – 458 primary and 263 secondary – had already reached full capacity. Although the province placed the majority of remaining applicants in the following weeks, reducing the figure to 4,858 by early January 2026, the interim period left many learners at home as the academic year began.

For affected families, the consequences extend well beyond administration. Every week without placement can mean missed lessons, disrupted routine and rising anxiety about a child’s academic progress.

“Every child deserves consistent access to quality education, regardless of whether a physical classroom happens to have space,” says Vicky Moraitis, operational director at Think Digital Academy. “When a learner is left waiting for placement, they are not simply waiting for a desk. They are waiting for structure, routine, confidence and the chance to keep moving forward with their peers.”

Think Digital Academy, a five-time Virtual School of the Year, offers online schooling to South African and international learners across three curricula: the British International (Cambridge) curriculum, the South African Caps curriculum, and the United States GED. Lessons are structured and supported by qualified teachers and the school’s matric certification is issued by Umalusi and recognised at local and international universities that accept the South African curriculum.

Because the model is built to be scalable, Moraitis notes, the school is not constrained by the physical capacity limits that affect brick-and-mortar institutions.

“We do not cap registrations in the way a traditional school must, because our platform is designed to be accessible and flexible,” she says. “For a family that has reached the end of the placement queue, that means their child can begin learning immediately rather than losing weeks of the school year.”

Moraitis is careful to frame online learning as an expansion of access rather than a replacement for traditional schooling. Online education is not the right fit for every family – some learners thrive in the structure of a physical school environment and some households are not able to support at-home learning during the day.

“This is not about choosing one form of education over another,” she says. “South Africa needs as many quality education pathways as possible. Our goal is simply to ensure that no learner has to pause their education because there was no physical space available.”

As placement challenges continue to feature in each admissions cycle, flexible learning providers are increasingly positioned to bridge the gap for families who need immediate, recognised and reliable schooling options.

Think Digital Academy offers a 14-day free trial for families wanting to explore online schooling. More information is available at thinkdigitalacademy.org.



