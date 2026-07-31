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    Rising Stars search expands across two provinces to grow South Africa’s next baking businesses

    Snowflake is expanding its Rising Stars competition across the Eastern Cape and launching it in KwaZulu-Natal for the first time, creating a bigger platform for emerging baking entrepreneurs to turn skill and passion into sustainable small businesses.
    Issued by dotGOOD
    31 Jul 2026
    Rising Stars search expands across two provinces to grow South Africa&#x2019;s next baking businesses

    The two provincial competitions will offer a combined R300,000 in prizes, including cash, business development toolkits, media exposure and Snowflake products. Entries open during August to amateur and emerging professional bakers who have operated their businesses for less than three years.

    Now in its third year, Rising Stars was established to find talented bakers with entrepreneurial potential and give them the practical support, visibility and confidence needed to grow. The competition has previously focused on the Border-Kei region and will now reach aspiring bakers throughout the Eastern Cape, while opening a new opportunity for bakers across KwaZulu-Natal.

    “Across South Africa, talented bakers are building businesses, creating income for their families and serving their communities,” says Sibongile Mooko, marketing executive at Premier FMCG. “Rising Stars is designed to help these entrepreneurs move from potential to progress by combining recognition with practical business support. Expanding the competition allows us to discover and invest in even more local talent.”

    Aspiring bakers can enter online during August for the chance to be selected as a provincial finalist and compete in a live bake-off. Finalists will showcase their baking skills, creativity, presentation and business potential before a panel of judges and industry experts.

    Each provincial competition will award:

    • First prize: R20,000 cash, a business toolkit worth R30,000, media exposure and Snowflake products

    • Second prize: R15,000 cash, a business toolkit worth R30,000, media exposure and Snowflake
      products

    • Third prize: R10,000 cash, a business toolkit worth R30,000, media exposure and Snowflake
      products

    Beyond the prizes, finalists will gain valuable exposure and opportunities to engage with industry experts, helping them strengthen their businesses and reach new customers.

    A proven platform for growth

    Last year’s Eastern Cape winner, Desiree Barnes from King William’s Town, says the competition helped her expand her kitchen, increase production and attract new clients.

    “The competition sharpened my skills, increased my business visibility and helped me grow my network. It contributed directly to my business growth and reminded me that passion, consistency and creativity truly pay off,” says Barnes.

    Provincial partners

    In the Eastern Cape, the competition is supported by Blue Ribbon Chef School, ALL Things Cake, Pieter Kruger Foundation and Al Fidaa Foundation. In KwaZulu-Natal, supporting partners include Chef Training and Innovation Academy, Professional Chef Academy, The Fusion Cooking School, Tjips and Tjoklits Baking Training, Al Fidaa Foundation and The Blue Ribbon Chef School.

    Entries are open during August 2026. For competition information and entry details, visit www.snowflake.co.za/competitions

    Read more: Sibongile Mooko, William
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