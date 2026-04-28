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    R4bn expansion to transform Africa’s longest road tunnel into dual-bore system

    South Africa is home to a critical piece of transport infrastructure that is once again in the spotlight: the Huguenot Tunnel, currently the longest road tunnel on the African continent.
    28 Apr 2026
    28 Apr 2026
    Source: Sanral.
    Source: Sanral.

    At approximately 3.9km in length, the tunnel has served as a strategic link along the N1 corridor between Cape Town and the country’s interior since its opening in 1988.

    For the construction industry, renewed attention comes in the form of a major upgrade programme valued at around R4bn, led by the South African National Roads Agency.

    This investment reflects both the ageing of the infrastructure and the growing demand placed on the route, which is a vital logistics artery for freight and passenger movement.

    The core of the upgrade centres on a fundamental redesign of the tunnel’s configuration. Currently operating as a single tube carrying bi-directional traffic, the project will see the commissioning of the previously unused northern bore and the refurbishment of the existing southern bore.

    Once complete, the system will function as a dual-tunnel arrangement, with each tunnel carrying traffic in a single direction.

    Safety meets technology

    From an engineering perspective, this shift significantly enhances both safety and capacity. Separating traffic flows reduces the risk of head-on collisions and allows for improved incident management, while also increasing throughput on one of South Africa’s busiest national routes. The project aligns with global best practice in tunnel design, where dual-bore systems are standard for high-volume corridors.

    Beyond structural expansion, the upgrade introduces a suite of modern technologies. Planned improvements include advanced ventilation systems, environmental monitoring sensors, upgraded fire detection and suppression systems, and enhanced emergency infrastructure.

    These elements are essential for compliance with international safety standards and reflect the increasing digitisation of transport infrastructure.

    Importantly, the project is still progressing through procurement and tender stages, with construction expected to span several years once fully underway. This creates significant opportunities for contractors, engineers, and specialist suppliers, particularly in areas such as tunnel lining, electro-mechanical systems, and intelligent transport solutions.

    For South Africa’s construction sector, the Huguenot Tunnel upgrade is more than a refurbishment project—it is a flagship example of how legacy infrastructure can be modernised to meet future mobility demands while stimulating economic activity across the value chain.

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