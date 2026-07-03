Northern Cape livestock programme shifts focus to wool market access

A livestock development programme supporting emerging farmers in the Northern Cape has entered a new phase focused on strengthening market access and expanding participation in the wool value chain, following improvements to water infrastructure and livestock management.

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The Livestock for Livelihoods initiative, implemented as part of Nordex Energy South Africa's economic development contribution linked to the Koruson 2 construction project, was launched in late 2024 to improve income-generating opportunities through livestock ownership.

The programme initially focused on strengthening livestock management practices while helping participating farmers diversify the value derived from their animals.

"Livestock for Livelihoods is moving from foundational farm level interventions to unlocking sustainable market value for farmers," said Robert Timmers, managing director of Nordex Energy South Africa.

"Strengthening governance and market access, especially in the wool to textile chain, is critical to creating long term income opportunities, particularly for women and youth."

Infrastructure unlocks progress

Early implementation identified limited water infrastructure on municipality-approved commonage land as a major constraint, forcing many farmers to keep livestock at their homes to ensure access to water.

To address this, the programme supported the installation of boreholes on the commonage, enabling farmers to relocate livestock and improve management practices in line with municipal by-laws.

"We are already seeing practical, visible changes with farmers relocating stock to the commonage. They have started shearing activities and making initial wool sales. This shows the value of pairing infrastructure with targeted training and market linkages," added Lynn Munsamy, transformation manager at Nordex Energy South Africa.

Expansion planned

The programme currently supports 24 farmers in Noupoort, with women making up around one-third of participants. The latest phase places particular emphasis on increasing opportunities for female farmers through participation in the wool and textile value chain.

Nordex Energy South Africa is also exploring the expansion of the programme into neighbouring Middelburg. Early stakeholder engagements and a hydrogeological study will inform planned interventions between June and September 2026.

Preliminary findings suggest as many as 30 farmers could participate across the Midros, Lusaka and KwaNonzame commonage areas.

"This initiative continues Nordex's long-standing commitment to actively contributing to the local communities where we operate. The support and partnership of these communities are fundamental to our success, and we remain committed to contributing to their long-term development," concluded Timmers.