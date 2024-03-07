Kefilwe Tsela Academy is set to launch new e-learning platform "Bokamoso" in March 2024

Kefilwe Tsela Academy is pleased to announce the launch of Bokamoso, our new e-learning platform. Set to revolutionise how we develop skills in South Africa, Bokamoso will offer a wide range of online courses and educational content to students of all ages.

Bokamoso, which means "future” in Setswana, aims to provide accessible and affordable learning skills development and training to everyone. Whether you’re in school, a business that wants to upskill their employees, or you just need help in figuring out your life path. The platform will offer a range of micro courses on skills development training, employability skills, work readiness, career and personal development.

With Bokamoso, people will have the flexibility to learn at their own pace, enabling them to fit education into their busy schedules. The platform will be user-friendly and provide a seamless and exceptional learning experience, with interactive modules, a learning newsfeed, and real-time support from instructors.

Kefilwe Tsela Academy is committed to empowering students with knowledge and skills that will enable them to thrive in today's ever-changing world. Bokamoso will bridge the gap between traditional education and the demands of the digital era.

The platform will be launched on 1 March 2024, marking the beginning of a new era in education. Students, teachers, businesses and educational organisations are encouraged to pre-register for Bokamoso and stay up to date on all our latest news and announcements.

Kefilwe Tsela Academy is dedicated to making skills development accessible to all. With Bokamoso, we are one step closer to achieving this goal. Together, let us embrace the power of e-learning and unlock endless possibilities for personal growth and academic success.

For more information and to sign up for Bokamoso, please visit www.kefilwetsela.co.za or follow us on our social media platforms for the latest updates.

About Kefilwe Tsela Academy:

Kefilwe Tsela Academy is an ed-tech skills development and training institution. We aim to accelerate digital inclusion, socioeconomic mobility, and skills advancement and acquisition for workers, and the youth. Our mission is to transform lives by enhancing skills at the individual, enterprise, and community levels all across Africa.