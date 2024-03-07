Commitment to democratising education and making learning accessible to all

Youth unemployment is considered a national crisis that demands urgent, innovative and coordinated solutions. Young people who are unable to find employment or further education and training opportunities have become invisible to the existing administrative systems. Without equal opportunities to obtain an education, they will not be able to participate equally in jobs, in voting, and in other crucial areas of life. As such, Youth NEETs (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) fall outside the institutional environments and networks that can be used as points of entry into the labor market.

While urban centers thrive with innovation and economic growth, rural youth contend with challenges stemming from their geographic distance, resource scarcity, and lack of exposure to emerging technologies and infrastructure. This spatial divide not only inhibits their access to quality education and skill development opportunities but also perpetuates a cycle of economic stagnation.

Kefilwe Tsela’s Academy innovative solution

The Traveling Skills Academy is an exciting new program by Kefilwe Tsela Academy that aims to bring quality learning and skills development opportunities directly to marginalised communities. This program aims to provide access to quality skills development to youth that are not in education, employment or training, also known as NEETs who experience barriers to accessing the traditional education system, and post-basic education youth who are experiencing long-term unemployment.

The Travelling Skills Academy is a mobile academy equipped with computers and internet access to provide learning at the doorstep of the most marginalised youth. This breaks the participation barrier of costly and time-intensive traveling to learning training centers that are usually in the cities. So by taking learning opportunities to the youth, we make learning a low barrier to entry.

Features and benefits:

Access to infrastructure: The academy provides laptops, tablets, internet access, and digital tools, eliminating infrastructure barriers and enabling learning within the community at no cost to the participants.

Blended learning: Combining face-to-face interaction with digital learning through laptops and tablets ensures a comprehensive educational experience that effectively prepares participants for the digital workplace.

Demand-driven: Focused on relevant digital skills and careers, our adaptive curriculum provides demand-driven skills to deliver immersive and transformational learning experiences. The program equips the youth with skills and competencies that can help them start and grow careers and businesses in the digital economy

Micro-learning pedagogy: Bite-sized, engaging content facilitates rapid skill acquisition, making participants employable in a week. Through a dynamic microlearning pedagogy, learners are able to learn practical skills that they can start using immediately.

Our core objectives include offering essential and intermediate skills to NEETs, providing practical knowledge and skills, fostering employment opportunities, promoting entrepreneurship, and addressing the skills gap in local communities.

Objectives:

Provide individuals with practical skills and knowledge in various trades.



Facilitate employment opportunities for trainees through industry collaborations.



Foster entrepreneurship by enabling trainees to start their own businesses.



Promote socio-economic development by addressing the skills gap in the local community.



Enhance the overall employability and productivity of individuals.

Through strategic interventions spanning education, skills training, mentorship, and community development, this program aims to instill a sense of agency within underserved youth. By fostering an environment that values their unique strengths and cultivates their potential, the goal is not only to empower individuals but to spark a broader transformation within these communities.

The program seeks to empower rural and township youth by giving them the tools, resources, and support they need to thrive, create, and lead. The Travelling Skills Academy is a comprehensive approach that engages local stakeholders, leverages technology for educational outreach, and establishes pathways for skill development and employment.

Launching the Traveling Skills Academy

The Traveling Skills Academy is set to launch in April 2024, and we are excited to announce that we will be visiting local townships in Gauteng. Our goal is to provide an opportunity individuals to enhance their personal and professional growth, regardless of their location, background, and financial circumstance.

We believe that the Traveling Skills Academy has the power to transform lives and contribute to the overall development of communities. By offering accessible skills development opportunities.We are excited to embark on this journey and we are positive on the social and economic impact the Traveling Skills Academy will have on the youth, communities, and the country’s well being.

To stay up-to-date with the latest news and developments regarding the Traveling Skills Academy, we encourage you to visit our website or follow us on social media. We will be posting regular updates about the launch, upcoming workshops, and opportunities to engage with the academy.

