Services Company news South Africa

Jasco announced a continuation of its partnership with Five9 to improve customer experiences in South Africa

Issued by Ambani Reputation Management
10 Apr 2024
10 Apr 2024
Jasco, a leading provider of innovative telecommunications solutions, has announced its continued partnership with Five9, provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, to further enhance customer service operations in South Africa.
By leveraging the advanced AI features and scalability of the Five9 CX Intelligent platform, businesses can deliver exceptional customer experiences, unlocking measurable outcomes and driving data insights to transform interactions.

The strategic alliance between Jasco and Five9 is a game changer for local businesses in South Africa. This partnership amplifies Jasco's resources and services, equipping businesses with the tools and guidance to more effectively implement and leverage Five9's CX intelligent platform.

Louise van Zyl, head of partner management and marketing at Jasco, underlined the unique advantage, stating, "Our collaboration with Five9 empowers Jasco to unlock business potential through seamless customer engagement and collaborative efforts, setting a new standard in customer service operations."

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to engage with customers across their channel of choice, empower managers with insights and intelligence into contact center performance, and elevate businesses to deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX™.

Its cloud-native, scalable, and secure platform includes contact center; omnichannel engagement; workforce engagement management; extensibility through more than 1,450 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation, and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform.

Thomas John, vice president, partners – international at Five9, expressed his confidence in the collaboration, highlighting Jasco's deep-rooted understanding of the South African market and its proven track record in delivering technology solutions. "Jasco's market expertise and technological prowess make it the ideal partner for Five9, ensuring our solutions are tailored to the unique needs of South African businesses."

Jasco and Five9 are excited to showcase their collaboration at the Converge Africa 2024 event. The event, scheduled to take place 22-24 April 2024 at the Cape Town International Convention Center, will be a platform to demonstrate both companies’ commitment to delivering advanced cloud contact center solutions to multiple industries across the continent. Come see us at booth C25.

About Jasco

Jasco is a public unlisted company that delivers technologies across multiple disciplines of ICT, Energy, Security, Asset Management and Monitoring (IoT) and Contract Manufacturing. Turnkey solutions are offered through their businesses within the group such as Webb Industries, Datavoice, Jasco: Power Solutions, Manufacturing, Intelligent Solutions, Broadcast Solutions and RAMM.

Ambani Reputation Management
Ambani Reputation Management is a full-service reputation management agency that offers strategic, creative reputation management ideas on both digital and traditional platforms.

