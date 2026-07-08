How one flooring range is redefining the open-plan office

Belgotex has introduced its new Terranova range of modular carpet tiles, a South African-made flooring solution developed to meet the evolving needs of modern workplaces and the office design trends shaping 2026.

Source: Supplied.

Combining flexibility, sustainability and striking aesthetics, the range helps create distinct work zones, improves acoustic performance and supports biophilic design, while offering a durable, low-maintenance solution for high-performance commercial interiors focused on functionality, wellbeing and long-term environmental responsibility.

Trend 1: Zoning is everything, and the floor defines it

The days of the uniform open-plan office are numbered. Design experts agree that the most effective workplaces are divided into purposeful zones, such as collaborative hubs, quiet focus areas, lounge-style social corners and formal meeting spaces, each with its own distinct character. The challenge for designers is how to define these zones without relying on walls.

Terranova answers that question with colour and pattern. The 50cm × 50cm modular tiles are designed to be mixed, creating visually arresting results. Lay Willow Brook and Lake Blue together in a checkerboard formation, and you create a distinct arrival zone. Shift to the warm ochres of Goldstone and Earth Tone in an adjoining lounge area, and you communicate “relax here” without a single signpost.

The tile format makes reconfiguration simple and cost-effective too, because as a space evolves, individual tiles can be replaced rather than an entire floor refitted.

Trend 2: Biophilic design: bringing the outside in

Biophilic design – the practice of weaving natural elements into interior spaces – has moved from a niche concept to a mainstream expectation in commercial interiors.

Research consistently shows that environments referencing nature reduce stress and sharpen focus. Right now, this translates not just to a pot plant on a desk, but to an entire design philosophy built around organic textures, earthy palettes and materials that carry a sense of the natural world.

Terranova was conceived with this philosophy at its core. Each tile is drawn from the raw textures and layered character of the African landscape, from the warm mineral tones of Goldstone to the mossy depth of Willow Brook, the quiet presence of Lichen Mist and the dark richness of Aged Bark.

Its pioneering multi-high-low-loop construction, using three tones of Solution Dyed Nylon (SDN) yarn in every tile, creates a surface that catches the light differently depending on the angle, much like the complex terrain that inspired it. The effect underfoot is unmistakably alive.

Trend 3: Acoustics as a design imperative

If there is one complaint that dominates post-occupancy reviews of open-plan offices, it is noise. With hybrid working now the norm and video calls a constant feature of the workday, acoustic control has become a defining criteria in commercial interior specification.

Terranova’s contribution here is meaningful. The tiles deliver a 40% improvement in sound absorption, reducing echo and noise within a room, and a 30% improvement in impact sound insulation, reducing the transmission of noise between floors. Combined with Terranova’s ProBac backing (Belgotex’s next-generation carpet backing engineered from 75% recycled polyester) the result is a quieter, calmer underfoot experience that makes a measurable difference to the acoustic quality of a space.

Trend 4: Sustainability is non-negotiable

We are living in a time when eco-conscious material choices are a baseline expectation. Green-building certification, reduced environmental footprint and circular design principles are central to how leading developers and interior designers specify products.

Terranova has been built with this in mind from the ground up. The SDN yarn contains 75% recycled content, and the ProBac backing (a sustainable alternative to traditional bitumen) is made from 75% recycled polyester. For design professionals specifying green-rated projects, the credentials are compelling.

The art of the mix: how to use Terranova

One of Terranova’s most compelling qualities is how well its colourways work together. Belgotex recommends a tessellated (quarter-turn) installation for the richest visual result, but the real creative opportunity lies in mixing colourways.

Some combinations to consider:

Reception and arrival zones: Willow Brook and Lake Blue in a checkerboard lay create a high-impact, nature-forward first impression.

Willow Brook and Lake Blue in a checkerboard lay create a high-impact, nature-forward first impression. Collaborative and lounge areas: Goldstone and Stone Creek together reference the warm mineral tones of sun-baked earth, grounding and inviting in equal measure.

Goldstone and Stone Creek together reference the warm mineral tones of sun-baked earth, grounding and inviting in equal measure. Focus and quiet zones: Lichen Mist and Blue Lustre laid in a single colourway bring a calm, meditative quality to spaces designed for deep concentration.

Lichen Mist and Blue Lustre laid in a single colourway bring a calm, meditative quality to spaces designed for deep concentration. Statement boardrooms and executive spaces: Dusk Birch and Aged Bark in a uniform lay create a sophisticated, quietly luxurious palette.

Terranova is designed for heavy commercial applications, with 50cm × 50cm modular tiles made from 75% recycled Solution Dyed Nylon (SDN) yarn and ProBac backing containing 75% recycled polyester. The range offers 25 colourways, Class 33 durability, a 15-year limited commercial warranty and green-building certifications.

With Terranova, the floor beneath your feet does more than cover a surface. It defines the space.