How better accounting software makes life easier for your bookkeeper

When your bookkeeper needs to take time to look for invoices, compare spreadsheets, and ask other departments what happened, you are wasting a skilled financial resource to cover the gaps in your systems. Your bookkeeper is the backbone of your business. Give themthan a standalone app or spreadsheets so they can do their jobs well.

QuickEasy BOS manufacturing ERP has been developing and supporting business management software for SMEs since 1998. We provide one connected system for businesses that houses accounting, sales, customers, purchasing, suppliers, inventory, manufacturing, jobs, projects, and reporting all in one place. This means your bookkeeper works with the transactions created by the rest of your business, rather than rebuilding the financial record afterwards.

Skip ahead: I want to see what will happen if I use a single system for my business

Key takeaways

Your bookkeeper’s workload depends heavily on the quality of information they get from sales, purchasing, stock, and operations.



QuickEasy connects all your departments into a single, secure environment. This reduces the need for bookkeepers to recapture the same information twice.



Cleaner source records make bank reconciliation, VAT reconciliation, and month-end processing easier to manage.



QuickEasy streamlines audits, and supports GAAP, IFRS, budgeting, recurring billing, and multi-entity and multi-currency requirements.



Better debtors and creditors information helps your bookkeeper support cash flow.



Automating admin with QuickEasy gives your bookkeeper more time to review the accounts, identify risks, and help you understand the numbers.



Integrated accounting functionality supports a good bookkeeper. It doesn’t replace their experience or judgement.

What should you look for in accounting software for your bookkeeper?

The right system depends on the complexity of your business, but your bookkeeper should have access to more than a spreadsheet, invoicing and a general ledger.

QuickEasy’s built-in accounting module gives your bookkeeper real support:

Bank imports and reconciliation



VAT calculation and reconciliation



Debtors and customer payment allocation



Creditors and supplier payment processing



Clear ledger and transaction histories



Budgets and management reporting



Error identification and correction



User permissions, approvals and audit trails



Connections to sales, purchasing and inventory



Job, project or production records where relevant



Multiple entities or currencies where required

Your bookkeeper is freed up from manual admin, and can focus on doing their core job. This is a better use of their skills and time.

How better accounting functionality makes life easier for your kookkeeper

QuickEasy’s full accounting functionality is better than standalone accounting apps or spreadsheets. It offers your bookkeeper all the accounting functionality they need, along with all the operational information that creates and supports your financial transactions. Here’s how it helps make your bookkeeper’s life easier.

1. Your bookkeeper gets better information from the start

Bookkeepers know the challenges of finding missing information in order to process a transaction properly. It is less about accounting skills and more about chasing people, paper, and approvals to get the job done. There are better ways to spend this valuable resource's time than that.

QuickEasy BOS ERP connects the full-house accounting module to all the business activities that create these transactions.

What does that mean in real life? When your bookkeeper reviews a transaction, they can see the customer, supplier, order, receipt, stock movement, job, or project behind it. No mess, no fuss.

This helps them understand what happened, where the transaction belongs, and whether the supporting process was completed. For you, the benefit is cleaner financial information, faster payments and allocations, and fewer transactions sitting unresolved while someone searches for an answer.

2. Your team captures information once

Information is often repeated across several systems in a growing business. For example: Sales records an order. Operations adds it to a spreadsheet. Stores updates a separate stock record. Finance captures the invoice in an accounting package. Each person may be doing their job carefully, but every additional capture creates another opportunity for an amount, date, customer name or reference to change. Your bookkeeper usually finds these differences when they try to reconcile the accounts.

With QuickEasy, all that information moves through a single, unified system.

Your bookkeeper does not have to recreate the same transaction from emails, spreadsheets, and paper trails. Less recapturing means less routine admin for your finance team. It also reduces the number of inconsistencies they need to investigate later.

3. Reconciliations are easier to complete, and explain

A reconciliation is difficult when the records behind it are incomplete. Your bookkeeper may find a payment in the bank that has not been allocated to a customer. A supplier amount may not agree with the purchase information. A credit note may have been recorded in one place but not another.

QuickEasy supports bank imports, bank reconciliation, and VAT reconciliation.

Your bookkeeper can trace a receipt or payment back to the relevant customer, supplier or underlying transaction. When something does not match, they have more information available to identify the cause.

QuickEasy’s accounting doesn’t replace your bookkeeper; instead it gives them a more complete record from which to work.

This makes it easier to find:

Customer payments that still need to be allocated



Supplier payments that do not match the recorded liability



Duplicate or missing transactions



Bank charges and other unallocated amounts



Incorrect transaction dates



VAT items that require further checking



Transactions recorded in the wrong period

4. Debtors and creditors become easier to control

Your bookkeeper has a direct influence on cash flow. On the debtors side, they need to know what has been invoiced, what has been paid, what is overdue and whether a customer query is preventing payment.

QuickEasy brings customer invoices, receipts, deposits, statements, balances, reminders, and transaction histories together.

Your bookkeeper can follow up with customers using a clearer and more current account record. They can also help you identify patterns such as customers who are paying later, balances that are steadily increasing or receipts that have not been allocated correctly. On the creditors side, your bookkeeper needs to confirm what the business owes, when it is due and whether the supporting purchase was properly processed.

Because QuickEasy connects supplier accounting to purchasing and inventory, your bookkeeper can review the supplier invoice against the purchase, receipt and transaction history. Supplier payment processing can then follow a more structured and controlled process.

5. Month-end is faster, and more of a review process for them

Month-end is stressful when several weeks of incomplete activity must be repaired in a few days.

QuickEasy keeps accounting closer to the day-to-day operation.

Sales, purchases, stock movements, job activity and billing are recorded as the work happens. This allows your bookkeeper the real-time information to identify gaps throughout the month. So, by the time month-end arrives, more of the supporting information is already available.

Your bookkeeper can focus on reviewing balances, checking cut-offs, resolving exceptions and confirming that the period is complete. You receive your financial information sooner, and can make confident, timeous decisions about spend, cash flow, stock, pricing, and capacity.

6. Cleaner financial records make reporting and audits easier

Your bookkeeper needs a complete financial system that supports the general ledger, debtors, creditors, multiple entities and mulit-currencies where required.

QuickEasy BOS ERP is built to support GAAP and IFRS standards, along with multiple entities and multi-currencies as you scale.

Because the financial entry remains connected to the transaction that created it, supporting information is easier to find when your accountant or auditor asks for it. The books stay cleaner, the finances remain more visible and audit preparation becomes less disruptive.

7. Finance and operations work together more easily

Your bookkeeper is often placed in an uncomfortable position. They are pressed to ask colleagues for information, query transactions, and follow up on processes that were not completed. This can create tension even when everyone is trying to do the right thing.

QuickEasy gives clarity and reduces risk.

Your bookkeeper no longer has to act as the collection point for every document and explanation. This creates clearer responsibility and more clarity across the business. The person completing the operational task records the relevant information, while the bookkeeper checks the financial result and deals with exceptions. It is a better use of everyone’s time.

Give your bookkeeper better tools and better information

You employ your bookkeeper to protect the quality of your accounts, help manage cash flow, and give you a clearer view of the business. Their time should not be consumed by searching for documents, comparing spreadsheets and rebuilding transactions from information held by other departments.

QuickEasy BOS ERP gives your bookkeeper full accounting functionality connected to the sales, purchasing, inventory, production, job, project and reporting processes used by the rest of your team.

You get cleaner records, stronger financial control and more useful management information. Your bookkeeper gets a system that supports the work you hired them to do.

Book an obligation-free QuickEasy BOS ERP demo. We will look at how information currently moves between your operational and finance teams, then show you how one connected system can reduce the load on your bookkeeper and give you better control over your business.

Enquire today.

Frequently asked questions

Does accounting software replace a bookkeeper?

No. Accounting software processes and organises information, but your bookkeeper still applies financial knowledge and judgement. QuickEasy reduces avoidable admin so that your bookkeeper can spend more time on this work.

How does accounting software reduce bookkeeping errors?

It reduces errors by standardising processes, limiting duplicate capture, and keeping the supporting information close to the transaction. QuickEasy also gives your bookkeeper transaction histories and accounting error tracking, which helps them trace a problem back to its source and correct it sooner.

Can ERP software make month-end easier?

Yes. An ERP can make month-end easier when accounting is connected to the sales, purchasing, inventory, job and project activity taking place during the month. QuickEasy gives your bookkeeper access to these underlying records. This reduces the amount of information that must be reconstructed at month-end.

What accounting software features are most useful for a bookkeeper?

The most useful features include bank reconciliation, VAT reconciliation, debtors, creditors, supplier payments, ledger access, budgeting, and financial reporting. For a growing SME, the connection to sales, purchasing, stock, jobs and projects is equally important. Your bookkeeper needs to understand the transaction behind the accounting entry, particularly when something must be checked or corrected.



