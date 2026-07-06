CorpsAfrica South Africa opens applications for Cohort 3 of its 2026/2027 volunteer programme

The 2026/2027 cohort marks an important milestone in CorpsAfrica South Africa's journey. Following the successful deployment of its first two cohorts, the organisation continues to grow a new generation of African leaders who are committed to creating sustainable, community-driven development from within their own countries.

Founded in 2011 by former Peace Corps volunteer Liz Fanning, CorpsAfrica recruits and trains young Africans to live and serve in rural communities, working alongside communities to identify local priorities and facilitate solutions using existing community assets rather than imposing outside ideas. The model has expanded across Africa and has empowered hundreds of volunteers to implement community-led projects that improve livelihoods and strengthen local leadership.

Since launching in South Africa in 2024, CorpsAfrica has established volunteer placements across Limpopo and North West Province, where volunteers have partnered with communities to develop initiatives focused on entrepreneurship, agriculture, food security, education, environmental conservation, youth development, water access and economic opportunity.

"The first two cohorts have shown what is possible when young Africans choose to serve alongside communities rather than for communities," said Kelo Kubu, country director of CorpsAfrica South Africa. "Every day our volunteers demonstrate that leadership begins with listening, learning and building solutions together with communities. As we recruit Cohort 3, we are looking for young graduates who want to challenge themselves, develop professionally, and become part of a growing movement of African leaders transforming the continent from the ground up."

Volunteers complete an intensive pre-service training programme before spending 10 months living in a host community, where they facilitate community-led development using human-centred design (HCD) and asset-based community development (ABCD) approaches.

Throughout their service, volunteers work alongside community members to identify opportunities, strengthen local leadership, mobilise available resources and support projects that are sustainable long after their service has ended.

Beyond community impact, the programme equips volunteers with practical skills in:

leadership and facilitation



project management



community engagement



entrepreneurship



monitoring and evaluation



problem-solving



cross-cultural communication



professional development.

Many CorpsAfrica alumni go on to careers in development, government, social entrepreneurship, business and international organisations, carrying forward the leadership skills developed during their year of service.

Applications are now open for the 2026/2027 Volunteer Cohort (Cohort 3).

CorpsAfrica is seeking South African graduates who:

hold a university degree or equivalent qualification;



are passionate about community service and social impact;



are willing to live in a rural community for 12 months; and



are eager to develop as leaders while making a lasting contribution to South Africa.

Interested applicants can apply through the CorpsAfrica website or the SA Youth platform. Applications close on 17 July 2026. Apply here.

About CorpsAfrica

CorpsAfrica is a pan-African non-profit organisation founded in 2011 that recruits and trains university educated African youth to serve as volunteers in rural and underserved communities in their own countries. Volunteers facilitate locally led development by helping communities identify, prioritise and implement sustainable solutions using local resources, knowledge and leadership. CorpsAfrica currently operates in multiple African countries and continues to build a network of young leaders committed to advancing community-driven development across the continent.



