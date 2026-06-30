African airlines lead global air cargo growth in May

According to the International Air Transport Association (Iata), global air cargo demand increased by 6% year-on-year in May 2026 as trade and manufacturing activity continued to support the market. African airlines recorded the strongest regional growth, while carriers in the Middle East remained under pressure as conflict continued to disrupt air cargo operations.

Total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometres (CTK), increased by 6.0% compared with May 2025 levels, while international operations grew by 6.5%.

Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometres (ACTK), increased by 1.9% year-on-year, with international capacity up 2.8%.

"Air cargo demand grew 6% year-on-year in May, with Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe and North American regions all reporting above-trend growth. Carriers in the Middle East, however, reported a combined contraction of 8.9% year-on-year as war-related impacts continued.

"May's strong performance coupled with macroeconomic factors give cautious optimism for air cargo's prospects over the remainder of the year. Trade and manufacturing output are both growing. Airlines have adapted operations to align with shifting demand patterns and supply chain needs.

"Meanwhile, yield growth and higher load factors are helping to recoup higher fuel costs. It's still a tough year, particularly as Middle East uncertainties weigh heavily on parts of the industry, but robust demand and airline resilience are clear," said Willie Walsh, Iata's director general.

Key operating factors included:

• Global trade increased by 5.0% year-on-year, extending 25 consecutive months of annual growth.

• Jet fuel prices fell by 16.3% month-on-month in May but remained 93.5% above year-earlier levels.

• Global manufacturing activity remained supportive in May, although export orders weakened. The Global Manufacturing Output Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 53.5, while the New Export Orders Index remained below the 50 mark at 49.6, suggesting air cargo growth was supported by selected trade flows rather than a broad-based rise in global exports.

Africa posts strongest regional growth

African airlines recorded the strongest regional performance in May, with air cargo demand increasing by 13.3% year-on-year while capacity rose by 1.3%.

Regional performance was as follows:

• Asia-Pacific: Demand up 8.0%; capacity up 5.1%.

• North America: Demand up 10.5%; capacity up 2.4%.

• Europe: Demand up 6.7%; capacity up 2.2%.

• Middle East: Demand down 8.9%; capacity down 9.2%.

• Latin America and the Caribbean: Demand up 1.9%; capacity up 5.6%.

• Africa: Demand up 13.3%; capacity up 1.3%.

Africa-Asia trade lane strengthens

Air cargo performance diverged across major trade lanes during May.

The Asia-North America corridor recorded the strongest growth at 19.9%, followed by Africa-Asia (14.1%), within Europe (11.5%) and Europe-Asia (10.0%).

The Africa-Asia trade lane has now recorded 11 consecutive months of growth, highlighting sustained demand between the two regions.

By contrast, trade lanes linked to the Gulf continued to feel the effects of the conflict in the Middle East. Europe-Middle East traffic declined by 19.8%, while Middle East-Asia traffic fell by 16.5%.