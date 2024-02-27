Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Agro-processing News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

So you think the EFF will surpass the DA in votes ?

So you think the EFF will surpass the DA in votes ?

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    191st South African Dairy Championships breaks entry records

    8 Mar 2024
    8 Mar 2024
    This year at the 191st South African Dairy Championships, new benchmarks were set by the dairy sector. On Thursday, 7 March 2024, at Eensgezind outside Durbanville, the judging of this national dairy competition, the largest and oldest in Africa, began and will continue until Friday, 8 March.
    The cream of dairy experts in the country gathered in Durbanville for the judging of the 191st SA Dairy Championships, the largest and oldest dairy competition in Africa | Photo: A Gorman Photography
    The cream of dairy experts in the country gathered in Durbanville for the judging of the 191st SA Dairy Championships, the largest and oldest dairy competition in Africa | Photo: A Gorman Photography

    A record number of 78 dairy producers entered a record number of 1,029 dairy products this year. A panel comprising 86 judges has the task of evaluating this large number of entries over two days.

    Breyton Milford, general manager of Agri-Expo, the host of the championships since 1834, expressed the association’s privilege in showcasing the dairy industry's top quality through this esteemed agricultural event. Milford remarked: "The record-breaking number of entries underscores the confidence industry stakeholders place in this competition to set a benchmark for excellence."

    Chief judge, Graham Sutherland noted the championships' fierce competition, stating: "Our entries surpassed the 1,000 mark for the first time." Sutherland added: "After the first day, I can report that the cheese entries demonstrated a commendable standard. The championships stimulate innovation, and this year once again highlighted the tireless efforts of our passionate manufacturers dedicated to exhibiting their products here.

    From left to right: Chief Judge Graham Sutherland, Alrina Fourie from the platinum partner DSM, Breyton Milford, General Manager of Agri-Expo and Hanzubeth Labuschagne from the platinum partner IMCD during the judging of the 191st SA Dairy Championships | Photo: A Gorman Photography
    From left to right: Chief Judge Graham Sutherland, Alrina Fourie from the platinum partner DSM, Breyton Milford, General Manager of Agri-Expo and Hanzubeth Labuschagne from the platinum partner IMCD during the judging of the 191st SA Dairy Championships | Photo: A Gorman Photography

    Sutherland emphasised the complexity of a competition of this magnitude, saying: "That's why we have five judges per category selected from various sectors of the dairy industry, including cheese makers, quality managers, food technologists, and marketing experts." As a seasoned food technologist, Sutherland brings many years of international experience in the sensory evaluation of dairy products. He highlighted, "Due to the record number of entries, we now have to process more than 5,000 scoresheets to determine the final results."

    Qualité – the sole mark of excellence in the dairy industry

    The SA Dairy Championships features over 100 classes for cheese, yogurt, milk, cream, ice cream, butter, and other dairy products. Each class yields a winning product awarded the title of SA Champion. The Qualité Mark of Excellence, the dairy industry's sole mark of excellence, is reserved for select products of exceptional quality that have achieved a specific minimum score on the international scorecard. The product securing the highest score is crowned Product of the Year.

    Milford expressed Agri-Expo's gratitude for the support of partners facilitating the SA Dairy Championships. "We are pleased to announce a new three-year platinum partnership with IMCD and DSM, alongside our diamond partners Chr.Hansen and Synercore, gold partners Checkers, Orchem, IFF, Woolworths, and the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, silver partners Condio and Pick n Pay, as well as bronze partner Mane."

    A total of 1 029 products from 78 South African dairy producers competed for the attention of 86 judges over two days | Photo: A Gorman Photography
    A total of 1 029 products from 78 South African dairy producers competed for the attention of 86 judges over two days | Photo: A Gorman Photography

    Linda Segalla from IMCD South Africa expressed their commitment to supporting excellence in the dairy industry and promoting innovation and quality. Segalla stated: "Committing to the South African Dairy Championships for the next three years reflects IMCD's long-term dedication to fostering growth and recognition within the dairy community. With our expertise and commitment to the industry, IMCD is the ideal partner to help elevate the market to new heights."

    More information here.

    Read more: agriculture, dairy industry, South Africa agriculture, agroprocessing
    NextOptions

    Related

    Cybersecurity in agriculture: A critical factor for South Africa's food security
    Cybersecurity in agriculture: A critical factor for South Africa's food security
    21 hours
    A big surprise as agriculture GDP plunges in the second half of 2023
    A big surprise as agriculture GDP plunges in the second half of 2023
     1 day
    Small-scale fishers could be allowed to catch new species
    Small-scale fishers could be allowed to catch new species
     2 days
    Gauteng emerging farmers urged to apply for funding
    Gauteng emerging farmers urged to apply for funding
    3 days
    Climate change: Alarming Africa-wide report predicts 30% drop in crop revenue, 50 million without water
    Climate change: Alarming Africa-wide report predicts 30% drop in crop revenue, 50 million without water
     1 Mar 2024
    Adverse weather dampens crops outlook for 2023/24 production season
    Adverse weather dampens crops outlook for 2023/24 production season
     29 Feb 2024
    South African farmers turn to strategic planning amidst escalating costs
    South African farmers turn to strategic planning amidst escalating costs
    28 Feb 2024
    SA beef hits Saudi shelves after 15-month negotiation
    SA beef hits Saudi shelves after 15-month negotiation
    27 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz