Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Renewables & Energy Efficiency News Botswana

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Botswana awards Norway's Scatec first large-scale solar plant contract

1 Sep 2022
State-owned Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) has awarded Norwegian company Scatec ASA a contract to build a 50MW solar plant, the companies announced on Wednesday, 31 August. This is BPC's first utility-scale renewable energy project as Botswana looks to boost power supplies and increase clean energy shares.
Source: Gallo/Getty
Source: Gallo/Getty

Under the terms of a Power Purchase Agreement signed on Wednesday, Scatec will finance, build, own and operate the solar plant and recoup its investment by selling electricity to BPC over 25 years.

"The plant is our first and largest utility-scale grid-connected solar PV plant and we expect the project to be operational by June 2024," BPC CEO David Kgoboko said, adding that procurement of another large-scale solar plant was underway.

The plant will be located near the mining town of Selebi-Phikwe, 400 kilometres east of capital Gaborone.

Nigeria seeking extra $410bn for energy transition plan
Nigeria seeking extra $410bn for energy transition plan

By 25 Aug 2022

Fossil fuels to remain dominant energy source

Botswana currently does not have any large-scale solar power generation and its 600MW national energy demand is predominantly met by state-owned coal-fired plants.

Endowed with over 212 billion tonnes of coal, fossil fuels are likely to dominate power generation in the near future but Botswana has a target of at least 18% of national production being generated from renewables by 2030.

In May, Botswana invited bids from independent power producers to build another 200MW power plant comprising two units of 100MW each, with the plants expected to be commercially online by 2026/2027.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Botswana Power Corporation, solar plant, clean energy

Related

How Africa can ride the green wave and lift itself out of energy poverty
How Africa can ride the green wave and lift itself out of energy poverty16 Mar 2022
An energy revolution is possible - but only if leaders get imaginative about how to fund it
An energy revolution is possible - but only if leaders get imaginative about how to fund it20 Jan 2022
Northern Cape 145MW Garob wind farm achieves commercial operation
Northern Cape 145MW Garob wind farm achieves commercial operation7 Dec 2021
South Africa's energy transition package: still in green and brown camouflage
South Africa's energy transition package: still in green and brown camouflage24 Nov 2021
Climate finance for a transition away from coal: a chance to change history in South Africa
Climate finance for a transition away from coal: a chance to change history in South Africa16 Nov 2021
SA to receive $8.5bn from US, EU and UK to speed up shift from coal
SA to receive $8.5bn from US, EU and UK to speed up shift from coal3 Nov 2021
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz