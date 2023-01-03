Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Agro-processing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Madagascar seeks Moroccan fertiliser investment

3 Jan 2023
By: Ahmed Eljechtimi
Madagascar is seeking an investment from Morocco in the fertiliser sector as part of its efforts to achieve farming self-sufficiency, President Andry Rajoelina said.
Source: ©Ozgur Guvenc via
Source: ©Ozgur Guvenc via 123RF

"We are seeking Moroccan fertilisers as well as investments in the fertilisers' sector," Rajoelina, who visited Morocco in October, told Reuters in an email.

Morocco's state-owned phosphate and fertiliser producer OCP is building blenders across the continent to customise fertilisers, as well as soil nutrient and ammonia production plants in Nigeria and Ethiopia.

"We need the expertise of all, notably the Moroccan agri-food industry," he said.

The setting up of a fertiliser production plant is "a priority" in Madagascar's Emergence Plan, he said.

Some 80% of Malagasy people depend on 31% of Madagascar's 8 million-hectare arable lands, he said.

OCP said in October it would allocate 4 million tonnes of fertilisers for the African market next year, double its sales on the continent in 2021.

Previously, in July, it said it was offering 180,000 tonnes of soil nutrients in aid and 370,000 tonnes at a discount to help African states cope with surging prices.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Ahmed Eljechtimi

Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan.
Read more: Agribusiness, fertiliser, agriculture industry, africa agriculture, agroprocessing, Ahmed Eljechtimi

Related

SA pork industry expects growth amidst challenges
SA pork industry expects growth amidst challenges1 hour ago
Helping Africa's farmers control climate-induced pests
Helping Africa's farmers control climate-induced pests30 Dec 2022
Dubai influences, chefs to showcase dairy butter journey from farm to plate
Dubai influences, chefs to showcase dairy butter journey from farm to plate29 Dec 2022
Adjusting the intensity of farming can help address climate change
Adjusting the intensity of farming can help address climate change29 Dec 2022
Tongaat gets IDC cash injection to complete milling season
Tongaat gets IDC cash injection to complete milling season28 Dec 2022
Uganda coffee exports drop 15%, hurt by drought
Uganda coffee exports drop 15%, hurt by drought28 Dec 2022
How SA farmers can reap the benefits of agriculture insurance
How SA farmers can reap the benefits of agriculture insurance23 Dec 2022
Source: rajeev ramdas via
SA wheat harvest forecast 1.6% lower than last year22 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz