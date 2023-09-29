East Coast Radio welcomes new weekend host Shaina-Rae

East Coast Radio (ECR) is adding a fresh new face to its weekend line-up. Shaina-Rae Bauwens will be joining the team on 13 January.

Shaina-Rae Bauwens

Shaina-Rae takes over the 2pm to 5pm show on Saturday and Sunday. The show will be followed by an exciting new time slot.

ECR is introducing Best of Breakfast in 2024.

The hour-long show will feature some of the best moments from East Coast Breakfast with Darren Maule, Sky Tshabalala, and Carmen Reddy.

Coincidentally, it was on the Breakfast show that Shaina-Rae got her first start on radio.

She was a guest host on the show in 2017 and again in 2023. The 25-year-old said the experience ignited her passion for radio.

“It was phenomenal. It was really cool to be on the show. We had great banter and lots of fun. It was a great learning experience. As a listener, you think it’s just pushing play to a song and then talking. There’s a lot more to it, but it’s fascinating,” she said.

Shaina-Rae, who was born and raised in KwaZulu-Natal, is looking forward to building a special relationship with weekend listeners.

“My fondest radio memory growing up was feeling like I have a personal relationship with every single radio presenter, even though I had not met them before. Driving in the car and listening to them to school and from school, you feel like you know them. I really want to connect with listeners,” the former Our Lady of Fatima pupil said.

Travis Bussiahn, ECR's programming manager, is elated to be adding new homegrown talent to the line-up.

“Shaina-Rae will bring great energy to the weekend, and I am confident she will resonate well with listeners. The addition of the Best of Breakfast time slot will also help shake things up on the weekend. We are focused on being here for you, our listeners, more in 2024 – more Breakfast, more music, and more amazing content. We have many exciting things planned. This is just the beginning of what we hope will be an amazing year for our on-air team,” he said.

Listen to Shaina-Rae’s first show on Saturday on the FM spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

You can also listen via the ECR App (iOS/Android), on www.ecr.co.za/shows/listen-live, and via the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.

Don’t forget to stay tuned after her show for the premiere of Best of Breakfast from 5pm to 6pm.