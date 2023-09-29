Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

East Coast RadioRand ShowBizcommunity.comBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Radio Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    East Coast Radio welcomes new weekend host Shaina-Rae

    Issued by East Coast Radio
    8 Jan 2024
    8 Jan 2024
    East Coast Radio (ECR) is adding a fresh new face to its weekend line-up. Shaina-Rae Bauwens will be joining the team on 13 January.
    Shaina-Rae Bauwens
    Shaina-Rae Bauwens

    Shaina-Rae takes over the 2pm to 5pm show on Saturday and Sunday. The show will be followed by an exciting new time slot.

    ECR is introducing Best of Breakfast in 2024.

    The hour-long show will feature some of the best moments from East Coast Breakfast with Darren Maule, Sky Tshabalala, and Carmen Reddy.

    Coincidentally, it was on the Breakfast show that Shaina-Rae got her first start on radio.

    She was a guest host on the show in 2017 and again in 2023. The 25-year-old said the experience ignited her passion for radio.

    “It was phenomenal. It was really cool to be on the show. We had great banter and lots of fun. It was a great learning experience. As a listener, you think it’s just pushing play to a song and then talking. There’s a lot more to it, but it’s fascinating,” she said.

    Shaina-Rae, who was born and raised in KwaZulu-Natal, is looking forward to building a special relationship with weekend listeners.

    “My fondest radio memory growing up was feeling like I have a personal relationship with every single radio presenter, even though I had not met them before. Driving in the car and listening to them to school and from school, you feel like you know them. I really want to connect with listeners,” the former Our Lady of Fatima pupil said.

    Travis Bussiahn, ECR's programming manager, is elated to be adding new homegrown talent to the line-up.

    “Shaina-Rae will bring great energy to the weekend, and I am confident she will resonate well with listeners. The addition of the Best of Breakfast time slot will also help shake things up on the weekend. We are focused on being here for you, our listeners, more in 2024 – more Breakfast, more music, and more amazing content. We have many exciting things planned. This is just the beginning of what we hope will be an amazing year for our on-air team,” he said.

    Listen to Shaina-Rae’s first show on Saturday on the FM spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

    You can also listen via the ECR App (iOS/Android), on www.ecr.co.za/shows/listen-live, and via the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
    Don’t forget to stay tuned after her show for the premiere of Best of Breakfast from 5pm to 6pm.

    Read more: East Coast Radio, Darren Maule, Sky Tshabalala
    NextOptions


    East Coast Radio
    East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.

    Related

    East Coast Radio&#x2019;s &#x2018;The Big Favour - Season of Sharing&#x2019; campaign raises R1.6m for KZN families
    East Coast RadioEast Coast Radio’s ‘The Big Favour - Season of Sharing’ campaign raises R1.6m for KZN families
    East Coast Radio bids farewell to managing director, Boni Mchunu
    East Coast RadioEast Coast Radio bids farewell to managing director, Boni Mchunu
    East Coast Radio launches &#x2018;The Big Favour - Season of Sharing&#x2019; campaign
    East Coast RadioEast Coast Radio launches ‘The Big Favour - Season of Sharing’ campaign
    South Africa&#x2019;s award-winning podcast &#x2018;Don&#x2019;t Hold back: say it loud&#x2019; is back for a second season
    Jacaranda FMSouth Africa’s award-winning podcast ‘Don’t Hold back: say it loud’ is back for a second season
    ECR and Clicks Summer Body Bootcamp leaves fitness enthusiasts wanting more
    East Coast RadioECR and Clicks Summer Body Bootcamp leaves fitness enthusiasts wanting more
    Get ready for the East Coast Radio and Clicks Summer Body Bootcamp
    East Coast RadioGet ready for the East Coast Radio and Clicks Summer Body Bootcamp
    Source: iono.fm International Podcast Day is on 30 September. Celebrate with some local podcasts like F1: Track This
    #InternationalPodcastDay: Celebrate with 4 local podcasts from F1 to baby care
    29 Sep 2023
    Jane Linley-Thomas hangs up her mic after 20 years on East Coast Radio
    East Coast RadioJane Linley-Thomas hangs up her mic after 20 years on East Coast Radio
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz