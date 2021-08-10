Merlin Norman has steered the marketing of big-name brands at some of South Africa's premier retail and FMCG companies - among them Rhodes Food Group, Pioneer Foods, Woolworths and TFG.ByLauren Hartzenberg
Having recently launched TikTok For Business in South Africa, the popular entertainment platform is now taking its offerings a step further with the introduction of Spark Ads. Adding weight to the current belief that creator content is one of the biggest draws for consumers today, TikTok is aiming to empower brands to team up with TikTok content that is already trending.
For many brands, women represent an opportunity for growth and influence, but few truly understand and resonate with this market. In Africa, this is no different, and a trickier feat - with additional layers and dynamics of this cohort to consider.ByNicole Shapiro, Issued byKantar
We are celebrating Women's Month this August at Bizcommunity by bringing to light influential women in different industries. One person that deservedly fits the bill in the automotive industry is Kate Elliott, the recently appointed CEO of Right 2 Repair South Africa (R2RSA).ByImran Salie
This week, Standard Bank in collaboration with Digital Generation and Brima Logistics donated 13 full desktops, as requested by Alex fm 89.1FM - and added two printers and two laptops The station now has the computers it needs to fulfil its mandate to inform and entertain its community of Alexandra.
Today marks one year since the passing of radio icon Bob Mabena, and Kaya 959 is spending the day paying tribute to the great life he lived on the air and online.
Bob Mabena
This morning, Breakfast show presenters Thomas and Skhumba were joined by celebrity guests who had known and loved Uncle Bob. Guests included Mel Bala, Glen Lewis, and Dr Khumalo.
“Most of us have had a Bob Mabena moment in our lives. Perhaps you knew him and worked with him, or like millions of South Africans, he was always a part of your life - connecting through the magic of the radio,” said Kaya 959 Station director Sibongile Mtyali.
Listeners are being encouraged to share their memories, and presenters are playing audio highlights of Bob from years gone by. Further, Kaya 959 is playing one of Bob’s favourite songs every hour, supported online with the hashtag #ForeverTheJammer and #JammerSongMoment.
