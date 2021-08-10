Today marks one year since the passing of radio icon Bob Mabena, and Kaya 959 is spending the day paying tribute to the great life he lived on the air and online.

This morning, Breakfast show presenters Thomas and Skhumba were joined by celebrity guests who had known and loved Uncle Bob. Guests included Mel Bala, Glen Lewis, and Dr Khumalo.“Most of us have had a Bob Mabena moment in our lives. Perhaps you knew him and worked with him, or like millions of South Africans, he was always a part of your life - connecting through the magic of the radio,” said Kaya 959 Station director Sibongile Mtyali.Listeners are being encouraged to share their memories, and presenters are playing audio highlights of Bob from years gone by. Further, Kaya 959 is playing one of Bob’s favourite songs every hour, supported online with the hashtag #ForeverTheJammer and #JammerSongMoment.Here are audio highlights from this morning: