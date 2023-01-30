Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

AICPA & CIMAInsight SurveyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Taxation & Regulation News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Entiska appoints Pule Mothibe as CEO

30 Jan 2023
Johannesburg, Entsika Consulting has appointed Pule Mothibe, 53, as its new chief executive officer, effective from February 1 this year.
Source: Supplied. Pule Mothibe, Entsika Consulting's new chief executive officer.
Source: Supplied. Pule Mothibe, Entsika Consulting's new chief executive officer.

Mothibe joins Entsika from PwC, where he was a director in its assurance division and previously its assurance and human capital leader for Southern Africa.

He brings 25 years of auditing experience, having qualified as chartered accountant in 1997.

He joined Entsika at the beginning of December last year.

“We are truly delighted to have Pule Mothibe join us as chief executive officer. He brings the right profile and skills to lead Entsika into its next phase of growth, including a perspective from a big four auditing firm. He will add value to some of our key client engagements and help us attract talent to grow our business. We look forward to working with him.” says Zakhele Mkhize, the director of Entsika Consulting.

Mkhize notes that Mothibe’s appointment is a critical moment in Entsika’s history, when the founders’ hand over the reins to someone who does not have a historical association with the company and thus brings a fresh outsider's perspective. “This shows the maturity of the business and readiness to pursue new levels of growth,” says Mkhize.

Entsika is a leading black-owned auditing and engineering consultancy with more than 12 years of experience with public and private-sector clients.

Supporting education and social causes

The company also has Entsika Foundation, which supports education and other social causes.

“I am honoured and humbled to be chosen as CEO of Entsika Consulting. What the company has achieved in just over a decade of existence is remarkable and phenomenal, yet there is scope for immense growth in the years ahead. I look forward to leading the team and help grow the business.” says Mothibe.

At PwC, he served on Southern Africa’s governing board and exco, as well as its partner affairs committee. He has previously chaired the audit committee of the Gauteng Gambling Board and served on the board of the Independent Regulator Board of Auditors and its operations committee.

At Entsika, he will drive strategy and new business development and lead key client engagements.

Mothibe holds a B.Comm degree from the former University of Bophuthatswana, now North West University where he also lectured, and a postgraduate diploma in accounting from the University of Natal.

He is married with three daughters.

NextOptions
Read more: PWC, accounting, auditing

Related

#BizTrends2023: South Africa's just energy transition - moving from planning to action in 2023
#BizTrends2023: South Africa's just energy transition - moving from planning to action in 20239 Jan 2023
Behind every successful entrepreneur... are critical future-fit skills and traits
Future Fit AcademyBehind every successful entrepreneur... are critical future-fit skills and traits14 Nov 2022
Source:
Warc releases Marketer's Toolkit 2023: Global Trends Report10 Nov 2022
Expert advice on how to grow a family business in South Africa
Business Partners LimitedExpert advice on how to grow a family business in South Africa25 Oct 2022
Source: © Jonas Von Werne The music sector is recovering, driven by live events
SA advertising rebounds in 202113 Oct 2022
APO Group appoints former PwC South Africa head of media relations as its content development specialist
APO GroupAPO Group appoints former PwC South Africa head of media relations as its content development specialist20 Sep 2022
Source: © rawpixel This year’s IAB South Africa / PwC Internet Advertising Revenue Report – 2021 Study has been released
IAB SA / PWC Report shows a healthy digital advertising industry14 Jul 2022
Helping business leaders navigate a rocky economy
GrowHelping business leaders navigate a rocky economy13 Jul 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz