Entiska appoints Pule Mothibe as CEO

Johannesburg, Entsika Consulting has appointed Pule Mothibe, 53, as its new chief executive officer, effective from February 1 this year.

Source: Supplied. Pule Mothibe, Entsika Consulting's new chief executive officer.

Mothibe joins Entsika from PwC, where he was a director in its assurance division and previously its assurance and human capital leader for Southern Africa.

He brings 25 years of auditing experience, having qualified as chartered accountant in 1997.

He joined Entsika at the beginning of December last year.

“We are truly delighted to have Pule Mothibe join us as chief executive officer. He brings the right profile and skills to lead Entsika into its next phase of growth, including a perspective from a big four auditing firm. He will add value to some of our key client engagements and help us attract talent to grow our business. We look forward to working with him.” says Zakhele Mkhize, the director of Entsika Consulting.

Mkhize notes that Mothibe’s appointment is a critical moment in Entsika’s history, when the founders’ hand over the reins to someone who does not have a historical association with the company and thus brings a fresh outsider's perspective. “This shows the maturity of the business and readiness to pursue new levels of growth,” says Mkhize.

Entsika is a leading black-owned auditing and engineering consultancy with more than 12 years of experience with public and private-sector clients.

Supporting education and social causes

The company also has Entsika Foundation, which supports education and other social causes.

“I am honoured and humbled to be chosen as CEO of Entsika Consulting. What the company has achieved in just over a decade of existence is remarkable and phenomenal, yet there is scope for immense growth in the years ahead. I look forward to leading the team and help grow the business.” says Mothibe.

At PwC, he served on Southern Africa’s governing board and exco, as well as its partner affairs committee. He has previously chaired the audit committee of the Gauteng Gambling Board and served on the board of the Independent Regulator Board of Auditors and its operations committee.

At Entsika, he will drive strategy and new business development and lead key client engagements.

Mothibe holds a B.Comm degree from the former University of Bophuthatswana, now North West University where he also lectured, and a postgraduate diploma in accounting from the University of Natal.

He is married with three daughters.