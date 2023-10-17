Industries

Matriculants prepare for their 'last dance'

17 Oct 2023
Issued by: Optimi Classroom
As the 2023 academic year draws to a close, matriculants across South Africa are gearing up for their final exams, demonstrating remarkable resilience in the face of South African challenges.
Matriculants prepare for their 'last dance'

Aunyana Moloisane, managing director of Optimi Classroom, noted, "The 2023 academic year has been marked by unprecedented hurdles, from disruptions caused by external factors like loadshedding and the escalating costs of learner necessities, to the ever-evolving landscape of education. Learners have displayed incredible adaptability and strength. The upcoming final exams represent a crucial milestone in the academic journey of these learners. Countless hours of preparation and dedication are culminating in this significant moment, with the results set to shape their futures."

As the final exams approach, the focus shifts to acknowledging the dedication and hard work of these matriculants. It is a time for focus and preperations celebration, highlighting the determination they have demonstrated in the face of adversity. Parents , educators, and the community are encouraged to offer their unwavering support and encouragement to these learners during this critical period.

In the coming weeks, as matriculants prepare to sit down to take their final exams, Optimi Classroom would like to offer five top tips to prepare themselves for their last dance.

  1. Start early and create a study schedule – Begin preparing for exams well in advance to avoid last-minute cramming. Develop a study schedule that allocates sufficient time for each subject, focusing on weaker areas.
  2. Use effective study techniques – Employ active learning strategies such as summarizing, mind mapping, and flashcards. Practice with past exam papers and mock tests to familiarise yourself with the exam format.
  3. Maintain a healthy lifestyle – Prioritise physical and mental well-being by getting enough sleep, eating nutritious meals, and staying hydrated. Incorporate short breaks during study sessions to recharge your focus and energy.
  4. Seek help and support – Don't hesitate to ask teachers, tutors, or classmates for clarification on challenging topics. Parents, offer emotional support and create a conducive study environment at home.
  5. Manage exam stress – Failing to plan is planning to fail. Having a study plan and preparing will help learners feel in control and reduce their anxiety ahead of their exams.

“This moment calls for collective support and belief in the abilities of our matriculants as they embark on this significant journey. Their future is bright, and their potential is limitless, and we wish them the best,” Moloisane concluded.

