Numsa to strike at ArcelorMittal over wages

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said it will launch a wage-related strike on Wednesday, 11 May, at ArcelorMittal South Africa after talks with the management over salary hikes hit a deadlock.

ArcelorMittal plant in Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Numsa said on Monday it had provided a 48-hour strike notice, in line with labour regulations after mediation efforts failed. It sought an across-the-board wage increase of 10%, a housing allowance, and an 80% medical aid contribution from the employer, among other demands.Africa's biggest steel producer, majority-owned by Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal SA, has only offered 5% across the board, as well as cash incentives, the union said, adding, "We reject this proposal."ArcelorMittal's spokesperson was not immediately available for a comment.