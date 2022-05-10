Industries

Africa


Numsa to strike at ArcelorMittal over wages

10 May 2022
By: Wendell Roelf
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said it will launch a wage-related strike on Wednesday, 11 May, at ArcelorMittal South Africa after talks with the management over salary hikes hit a deadlock.
ArcelorMittal plant in Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
ArcelorMittal plant in Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Numsa said on Monday it had provided a 48-hour strike notice, in line with labour regulations after mediation efforts failed. It sought an across-the-board wage increase of 10%, a housing allowance, and an 80% medical aid contribution from the employer, among other demands.

Africa's biggest steel producer, majority-owned by Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal SA, has only offered 5% across the board, as well as cash incentives, the union said, adding, "We reject this proposal."

ArcelorMittal's spokesperson was not immediately available for a comment.
SOURCE

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: ArcelorMittal South Africa, steel manufacturing, NUMSA strike, Wendell Roelf

