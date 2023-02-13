Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Logistics & Transport News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Logistics & Transport jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Mitsumi Distribution opens state-of-the-art logistics centre in Dubai

13 Feb 2023
Mitsumi Distribution has opened its Mitsumi Logistics Centre (MLC), the company's second brand-new warehouse in Jebel Ali-Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The facility will serve as the central hub for the company's operations in the Middle East and Africa.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The facility features advanced technology and equipment, including a storage automation system, advanced security and real-time tracking.

At 75,000 square feet, it can handle a substantial volume of goods and is equipped to meet the expanding demand for distribution and logistics services in the area. This facility will serve as the second distribution centre for Mitsumi Distribution in Jebel Ali, elevating logistics to new heights.

﻿MLC was designed with safety and security in mind. Mitsumi IT transformational team worked together with Integralnetworks team to design and install a high-performance CCTV system, meeting or exceeding all SIRA requirements.

"We are excited to open this new facility in Jebel Ali, which will serve as a strategic hub for our operations in the Middle East and Africa," says Jagat Shah, Chairman and CEO of Mitsumi Distribution. The new Mitsumi Logistics Centre(MLC) will enable us to offer our Partners an even higher level of service and support, and we look forward to continuing to grow our presence in the region."

NextOptions
Read more: distribution, logistics industry

Related

Nigeria opens 'game changer' billion-dollar deep seaport
Nigeria opens 'game changer' billion-dollar deep seaport24 Jan 2023
DHL Express named most certified employer in Africa
DHL Express named most certified employer in Africa18 Jan 2023
Opportunity for early-movers to commercialise sustainability as green-market demand grows
Opportunity for early-movers to commercialise sustainability as green-market demand grows18 Jan 2023
Source: PublicDomainPictures via
Global air cargo demand softens in November13 Jan 2023
Transnet to tender for locomotive repairs after 'impasse' with Chinese supplier
Transnet to tender for locomotive repairs after 'impasse' with Chinese supplier12 Jan 2023
Pieter Vermeulen, CEO, Crossroads
Crossroads appoints new CEO11 Jan 2023
#BizTrends2023: Global and local market volatility to continue into 2023
#BizTrends2023: Global and local market volatility to continue into 20239 Jan 2023
#BizTrends2023: In 2023, supply chains must anticipate disruptions and have processes to manage them
#BizTrends2023: In 2023, supply chains must anticipate disruptions and have processes to manage them9 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz