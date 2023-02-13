Mitsumi Distribution opens state-of-the-art logistics centre in Dubai

Mitsumi Distribution has opened its Mitsumi Logistics Centre (MLC), the company's second brand-new warehouse in Jebel Ali-Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The facility will serve as the central hub for the company's operations in the Middle East and Africa.

Source: Supplied

The facility features advanced technology and equipment, including a storage automation system, advanced security and real-time tracking.

At 75,000 square feet, it can handle a substantial volume of goods and is equipped to meet the expanding demand for distribution and logistics services in the area. This facility will serve as the second distribution centre for Mitsumi Distribution in Jebel Ali, elevating logistics to new heights.

﻿MLC was designed with safety and security in mind. Mitsumi IT transformational team worked together with Integralnetworks team to design and install a high-performance CCTV system, meeting or exceeding all SIRA requirements.

"We are excited to open this new facility in Jebel Ali, which will serve as a strategic hub for our operations in the Middle East and Africa," says Jagat Shah, Chairman and CEO of Mitsumi Distribution. The new Mitsumi Logistics Centre(MLC) will enable us to offer our Partners an even higher level of service and support, and we look forward to continuing to grow our presence in the region."