The Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards 2022 winners

The ceremony was held via videoconference to facilitate all the media award winners and presented by the Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, in partnership with the African First Ladies. The winners were announced and acknowledged by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and president of More Than a Mother campaign.
The theme of More Than a Mother Awards was to raise awareness on social issues such as:
The theme of the Diabetes and Hypertension Awards was to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of diabetes and hypertension in the African countries.
The Merck Foundation CEO also announced CEO Special awards to recognise the journalists who have been contributing regularly through their work to raise awareness about the above issues in Africa.
Merck Foundation is additionally rewarding the winners by providing them with one year access to an online educational training programme, MasterClass, an immersive online experience and self-paced learning course that can be accessed anywhere with the internet.