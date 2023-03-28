The Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards 2022 winners

The Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition More Than a Mother Awards 2022 and Diabetes and Hypertension Awards 2022 winners have been announced with 84 winners from 21 African countries.

The ceremony was held via videoconference to facilitate all the media award winners and presented by the Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, in partnership with the African First Ladies. The winners were announced and acknowledged by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and president of More Than a Mother campaign.

Raising awareness on social issues

The theme of More Than a Mother Awards was to raise awareness on social issues such as:

Breaking infertility stigma



Supporting girl education



Women empowerment



Ending child marriage



Ending FGM



Stopping GBV at all levels

The theme of the Diabetes and Hypertension Awards was to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of diabetes and hypertension in the African countries.

CEO Special awards to recognise the journalists

The Merck Foundation CEO also announced CEO Special awards to recognise the journalists who have been contributing regularly through their work to raise awareness about the above issues in Africa.

Merck Foundation is additionally rewarding the winners by providing them with one year access to an online educational training programme, MasterClass, an immersive online experience and self-paced learning course that can be accessed anywhere with the internet.

Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Media Recognition Awards 2022

West Africa

Print category winner: Agnes Opoku Sarpong, New Times Corporation , Ghana



, Ghana Online category winner: Georgina Appiah, Citinewsroom.com , Ghana



, Ghana Radio category winner: Mavis Offei Acheampong, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation , Ghana



, Ghana Multimedia category winner: Ohemeng Tawiah, JoyNews TV, Ghana

Southern Africa

Print category winner: Paheja Siririka, New Era publication Corporation, Namibia



publication Corporation, Namibia Online category winner: Shireen Van Wyk, Bakwa Magazine , Namibia



, Namibia Radio category winner: Glendah Fadzai Takachicha, Capitalk Zimpapers Radio, Zimbabwe

East Africa

Print category winner: Marco Maduhu, Nipashe Newspaper, Tanzania



Newspaper, Tanzania Online category winner: Elizabeth Angira, The Sun Weekly Online , Kenya



, Kenya Radio category winner: Michael Chilonwa, BBC Media Action , Tanzania



, Tanzania Multimedia category winner: Geoffrey Michael Machemba, East Africa TV, Tanzania

French speaking Africa

Print category winner: Emelyne Iradukunda, Le Renouveau du Burundi , Burundi



, Burundi Online category winner: Koami Agbetiafa, Nigerinter.com , Niger



, Niger Radio category winner: Salissou Kaka, Saraounia FM , Niger



, Niger Multimedia category winner: Ferdinand Sengi, Lejournal.africa, Burundi

Merck Foundation CEO special Award

Walter Mwesigye, NTV , Uganda

, Uganda Mercy Tyra Murengu, MediaMax Limited-Milele FM, Kenya

Merck Foundation Diabetes & Hypertension Media Recognition Awards 2022

West Africa

Print category winner: Abigail Nana Efua Arthur, Ghanaian Times , Ghana



, Ghana Online category winner: Patience Ivie Ihejirika, Leadership Newspaper, Nigeria



Newspaper, Nigeria Multimedia category winner: Sarah Teiki Ofori, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Ghana

Southern Africa

Print category winner: Memory Kutengule Chatonda, Malawi News Agency , Malawi



, Malawi Online category winner: Catherine Murombedzi nee Mwauyakufa, freelancer - The Observer Zimbabwe, Health Times and CNS Health of India , Zimbabwe



and , Zimbabwe Multimedia category winner:: Rinelda Mouton, The Namibian, Namibia

East Africa

Print category winner: Christina Mwakangale, Tanzania Daima , Tanzania



, Tanzania Online category winner: Veronica Romwald Mrema, Matukionamaisha.blogspot.com , Tanzania



, Tanzania Radio category winner: Namale Hajara Shahista, CBS FM , Uganda



, Uganda Online category winner: Prisca Lokale Odia, Actualite.CD , DRC



, DRC Radio category winner: Boureima Ouedraogo, Radio la Voix du Paysan, Burkina Faso

Portuguese-speaking Africa

Abdul Ibraimo, A Voz do lslam, Mozambique

Merck foundation CEO Special Award