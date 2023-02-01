Industries

Environment & Natural Resources News Namibia

Namibia rhino poaching surged 93% in 2022

1 Feb 2023
By: Nyasha Nyaungwa
The number of endangered rhinos poached in Namibia reached an all-time high last year after 87 animals were killed compared to 45 in 2021, official government data showed on Monday, 30 January.
A southern white rhino is seen inside Nairobi National Park in Kenya, June 15, 2020. Reuters/Baz Ratner/File Photo
A southern white rhino is seen inside Nairobi National Park in Kenya, June 15, 2020. Reuters/Baz Ratner/File Photo

Africa's rhino population has been decimated over the decades to feed demand for rhino horn, which, despite being made of the same stuff as rhino hair and fingernails, is prized in East Asia as a supposed medicine and as jewellery.

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said poachers killed 61 black and 26 white rhinos mainly in Namibia's largest park, Etosha, where 46 rhinos were found dead.

Source: iStock.
SANParks approves polygraph testing

23 Dec 2022

“We note with serious concern that our flagship park, Etosha National Park, is a poaching hotspot,” Muyunda said, adding that the ministry and law enforcement officials have stepped up efforts against wildlife crime in Etosha National Park to curb poaching.

Rhino poaching has plagued southern Africa for decades, especially in neighbouring South Africa and Botswana, leading to anti-poaching programmes, including strict policing and de-horning, or removing horns from the rhinos as a way of discouraging poaching.

Elephant poaching in Namibia has, however, declined over the years, from a high of 101 in 2015 to a low of four elephants poached last year.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Nyasha Nyaungwa

Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa; editing by Anait Miridzhanian and Josie Kao
Rhino poaching, rhino conservation, rhino poachers

