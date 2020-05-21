ADC 99th Annual Awards Week: 68 Cube winners in Motion/Film/Gaming Craft and Publication Design

A total of 68 Cubes were presented in Motion/Film/Gaming Craft and Publication Design on the fourth day of the week-long online ADC 99th Annual Awards.

Best of Discipline winner in Motion/Film/Gaming was TBWA\Media Arts Lab with Pulse Films and Framestore, all in Los Angeles, for Apple “Bounce”. In Publication Design, FCB Chicago with FCBX and Lord + Thomas, both Chicago, was awarded Best of Discipline for “Most Dangerous Street“ on behalf of Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence. It was the second Best of Discipline win for the work, which was also recognised earlier this week in Experiential Design.



Leading ADC Gold Cube winners for the day with two each were antoni garage Berlin (both for Mercedes-Benz “Bertha Benz: The Journey That Changed Everything”), Serviceplan Germany Munich (both for Meter Group “Made in Fukushima.”) and TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles (both for Apple “Bounce”). The New York Times Magazine won one Gold, four Silver and two Bronze Cubes.







Winners in other disciplines are being announced each day this week, accompanied by daily Instagram Live conversations between ADC 99th jury members and the creatives behind the biggest winning works.



ADC Gold Cube winners for the fourth day of the ADC 99th Annual Awards are as follows. Please go



Motion/Film/Gaming Craft (10 Gold, 10 Silver, 21 Bronze, 32 Merit)

ADC Gold Cubes went to:

antoni garage with Anorak, both in Berlin, “Bertha Benz: The Journey That Changed Everything” for Mercedes-Benz in Craft in Motion / Film - Cinematography

antoni garage with Anorak, both in Berlin, “Bertha Benz: The Journey That Changed Everything” for Mercedes-Benz in Craft in Motion / Film - Editing

Art Camp Brooklyn “Thom Yorke - 'Last I Heard’ ” for XL Records in Motion / Film - Music Video

Bob the Robot with Cocoa and Carat Finland, all in Helsinki, “A Classic You Can Count On” for Saarioinen Oy in Craft in Motion / Film - Use of Music / Sound

Buck with TBWA\Media Arts Lab. Both in Los Angeles, “Wonderful Tools” for Apple in Craft in Motion / Film - Motion Graphics

Final Cut with Droga5 and Significant Others, all in New York, and Furlined Los Angeles “The Truth Is Worth It: Fearlessness (Isis)” for The New York Times in Craft in Motion / Film - Editing

Gentilhomme Montréal “Coachella for Tierra Whack in Innovation

TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles “Bounce” for Apple in Craft in Motion / Film - Special Effects

TBWA\Media Arts Lab with Pulse Films and Framestore, all in Los Angeles, “Bounce” for Apple in Craft in Motion / Film - Short Video - Single

Wizz/Quad Group Clichy with Brand Station and NKI, both in Paris, for the film “Poulehouse” in Craft in Motion / Film - Animation

Publication Design (7 Gold, 8 Silver, 10 Bronze, 31 Merit)

ADC Gold Cubes went to:

Beehive Books with Headcase Design, both in Philadelphia, for its own “Madness In Crowds” in Books - Image-Driven - Single

FCB with Lord + Thomas and The Mill, all in Chicago, “The Gun Violence History Book” for Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence in Design for Good - Publication Design

Michele Salati Hong Kong with Córdova Canillas Barcelona “With” for Zurich University of the Arts in Magazines - Magazine Full Issue - Series

Minmin Qu & Qian Jiang Nanjing “The Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge Memory” for Jiangsu Art Museum in Books - Image-Driven - Single

Serviceplan Germany Munich “Made in Fukushima.” for Meter Group in Design for Good - Publication Design

Serviceplan Germany Munich “Made in Fukushima.” for Meter Group in Books - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format - Single

The New York Times Magazine Labs New York for its own “The New York Times for Kids” in Newspapers - Full Issue - Series

"There’s only a handful of award shows that really excite me, and the ADC Awards is one of them,” said Pum Lefebure, co-founder/chief creative officer, Design Army, Washington DC and One Club Board member.

While the format will be very different this year the legacy and prestige of the ADC Awards will endure far into the future. I really look forward to celebrating the ADC 100th Annual Awards next year...in person! The ADC 99th Annual Awards is part of The One Club for Creativity, the world’s leading nonprofit organisation supporting and celebrating the global creative community.



