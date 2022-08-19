Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Tax Law News Global

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

#WomensMonth

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Biden signs historic inflation act

19 Aug 2022
By: Nandita Bose and Steve Holland
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a $430bn bill that is seen as the biggest climate package in US history, designed to cut domestic greenhouse-gas emissions as well as lower prescription-drug prices and high inflation.

Source: Reuters.
Source: Reuters.

t a White House event, Biden was joined by Democratic leaders including Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, whose support was crucial to passage of the Inflation Reduction Act along party lines, after he blockaded much larger measures pushed by the White House.

"Joe, we never had a doubt," Biden said of Manchin. Biden later handed Manchin the pen he used to sign the legislation.

Manchin called the legislation a "balanced bill".

Biden used the signing to criticise Republicans. Democrats hope to capitalise on a string of legislative victories in congressional mid-term elections in November and roll out inflation-act ad campaigns.

"In this historic moment, Democrats sided with the American people and every single Republican sided with the special interests," said Biden. "Every single Republican in Congress voted against this bill."

Penning of biggest climate-, healthcare- and tax bill

The legislation to fight climate change and lower prescription-drug prices aims to cut domestic greenhouse gas emissions. It will also allow Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices for the elderly and ensure that corporations and the wealthy pay the taxes they owe.

Democrats say it will help combat inflation by reducing the federal deficit. Rating agencies and independent economists agree but say the results will take years.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, who was also present at the bill signing, said Biden knew when to stay away from the negotiations and allow them to play out.

"He knew precisely when to step in and when to let negotiations play out. He knew when to use the bully pulpit and when to bring people together away from the spotlight. He made sure we never lost our focus on climate."

Republicans criticised the legislation for doing little to lower prices. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the new law will have the opposite impact.

"Democrats robbed Americans last year by spending our economy into record inflation. This year, their solution is to do it a second time. The partisan bill President Biden signed into law means higher taxes, higher energy bills, and aggressive IRS audits," he said, referring to the Internal Revenue Service.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: climate change, inflation, tax law, health insurance, Joe Biden

Related

Seifsa COO warns of weakening outlook for metals and engineering sector
Seifsa COO warns of weakening outlook for metals and engineering sector15 hours ago
Source:
BHF launches legal action against the Council for Medical Schemes2 days ago
Africa getting just 12% of financing needed to adapt to climate change - report
Africa getting just 12% of financing needed to adapt to climate change - report12 Aug 2022
Source: Reuters.
South African rand surges as dollar sinks on US inflation data11 Aug 2022
Source: Reuters. Customers look on outside Nedbank at the Mall of the South in Johannesburg.
Nedbank's interim profits jump 26%10 Aug 2022
Coal industry is 'delusional', South Africa climate change official says
Coal industry is 'delusional', South Africa climate change official says27 Jul 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz