All the 2021 Golden Globe nominations

Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson announced the nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes - as selected by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association - yesterday.

Here's a thread of this year's #GoldenGlobes nominations! For a full list with pictures and bios visit https://t.co/g3KJvHTGlp — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 3, 2021

Here are all the nominees:

Television

The 78th Golden Globe Awards are set to take place on 28 February, a date previously held by the 2021 Academy Awards. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler return to host the ceremony remotely, and for the first time in award history for the Golden Globes, will do so by emceeing bicoastally from New York and Los Angeles.Borat Subsequent MoviefilmHamiltonMusicPalm SpringsThe PromGlenn Close, Hillbilly ElegyOlivia Colman, The FatherJodie Foster, The MauritanianAmanda Seyfried, MankHelena Zengel, News of the WorldAnother RoundLa LloronaThe Life AheadMinariTwo of UsEmerald Fennell, Promising Young WomanJack Fincher, MankAaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The FatherChloé Zhao, NomadlandEmerald Fennell, Promising Young WomanDavid Fincher, MankRegina King, One Night in MiamiAaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7Chloé Zhao, NomadlandMaria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent MoviefilmMichelle Pfeiffer, French ExitAnya Taylor-Joy, EmmaKate Hudson, MusicRosamund Pike, I Care a LotRiz Ahmed, Sound of MetalChadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black BottomAnthony Hopkins, The FatherGary Oldman, MankTahar Rahim, The Mauritanian“Fight for You”, Judas and the Black Messiah“Hear My Voice”, The Trial of the Chicago 7“Io Sì (Seen)”, The Life Ahead“Speak Now”, One Night in Miami“Tigress & Tweed”, The United States vs Billie HolidayThe Croods: A New AgeOnwardOver the MoonSoulWolfwalkersSacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent MoviefilmJames Corden, The PromLin-Manuel Miranda, HamiltonDev Patel, The Personal History of David CopperfieldAndy Samberg, Palm SpringsViola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black BottomAndra Day, The United States vs Billie HolidayVanessa Kirby, Pieces of a WomanFrances McDormand, NomadlandCarey Mulligan, Promising Young WomanThe FatherMankNomadlandPromising Young WomanThe Trial of the Chicago 7Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black MessiahJared Leto, The Little ThingsBill Murray, On the RocksLeslie Odom Jr, One Night in MiamiAlexandre Desplat, The Midnight SkyLudwig Göransson, TenetJames Newton Howard, News of the WorldTrent Reznor and Atticus Ross, MankTrent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, SoulJane FondaThe Flight AttendantThe GreatSchitt’s CreekEmily in ParisTed LassoJason Bateman, OzarkJosh O’Connor, The CrownBob Odenkirk, Better Call SaulAl Pacino, HuntersMatthew Rhys, Perry MasonCate Blanchett, Mrs. AmericaShira Haas, UnorthodoxNicole Kidman, The UndoingAnya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s GambitDaisy Edgar-Jones, Normal PeopleThe CrownLovecraft CountryThe MandalorianOzarkRatchedOlivia Colman, The CrownJodie Comer, Killing EveEmma Corrin, The CrownLaura Linney, OzarkSarah Paulson, RatchedBryan Cranston, Your HonorJeff Daniels, The Comey RuleHugh Grant, The UndoingEthan Hawke, The Good Lord BirdMark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is TrueLily Collins, Emily in ParisKaley Cuoco, The Flight AttendantElle Fanning, The GreatJane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary PlaylistCatherine O’Hara, Schitt’s CreekNormal PeopleThe Queen’s GambitSmall AxeThe UndoingUnorthodoxJohn Boyega, Small AxeBrendan Gleeson, The Comey RuleDaniel Levy, Schitt’s CreekJim Parsons, HollywoodDonald Sutherland, The UndoingDon Cheadle, Black MondayNicholas Hoult, The GreatEugene Levy, Schitt’s CreekJason Sudeikis, Ted LassoRamy Youssef, RamyGillian Anderson, The CrownHelena Bonham Carter, The CrownJulia Garner, OzarkAnnie Murphy, Schitt’s CreekCynthia Nixon, RatchedNorman Lear