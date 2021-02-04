Film News Global

All the 2021 Golden Globe nominations

4 Feb 2021
Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson announced the nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes - as selected by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association - yesterday.
The 78th Golden Globe Awards are set to take place on 28 February, a date previously held by the 2021 Academy Awards. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler return to host the ceremony remotely, and for the first time in award history for the Golden Globes, will do so by emceeing bicoastally from New York and Los Angeles.



Here are all the nominees:


Best Film – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom

Best Supporting Actress in A Film

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Film – Foreign Language

Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us

Best Screenplay – Film

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland



Best Director – Film

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Actress in A Film – Musical Or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Kate Hudson, Music
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Best Actor in A Film – Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Original Song – Film

“Fight for You”, Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice”, The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Io Sì (Seen)”, The Life Ahead
“Speak Now”, One Night in Miami
“Tigress & Tweed”, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Best Film – Animated

The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Best Actor in A Film – Musical Or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Actress in A Film – Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman



Best Film – Drama

The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Supporting Actor in A Film

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami

Best Score – Film

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul

Cecil B DeMille Award

Jane Fonda

Television


Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy

The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Emily in Paris
Ted Lasso

Best Actor in A TV Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason



Best Actress in A Limited Series or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Best TV Series – Drama

The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched

Best Actress in A TV Series – Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Actress In A TV Series – Musical Or Comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Limited Series Or TV Movie

Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox



Best Supporting Actor In A TV Series, Limited Series Or TV Movie

John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best Actor in A TV Series – Musical Or Comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Supporting Actress in A TV Series – Limited Series Or TV Movie

Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Carol Burnett Award

Norman Lear
