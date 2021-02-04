All the 2021 Golden Globe nominations

Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson announced the nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes - as selected by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association - yesterday.
The 78th Golden Globe Awards are set to take place on 28 February, a date previously held by the 2021 Academy Awards. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler return to host the ceremony remotely, and for the first time in award history for the Golden Globes, will do so by emceeing bicoastally from New York and Los Angeles.
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Hamilton Music Palm Springs The Prom
Best Supporting Actress in A Film
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy Olivia Colman, The Father Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian Amanda Seyfried, Mank Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Film – Foreign Language
Another Round La Llorona The Life Ahead Minari Two of Us
Best Screenplay – Film
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman Jack Fincher, Mank Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The Father Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Director – Film
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman David Fincher, Mank Regina King, One Night in Miami Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Actress in A Film – Musical Or Comedy
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma Kate Hudson, Music Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Best Actor in A Film – Drama
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Anthony Hopkins, The Father Gary Oldman, Mank Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Original Song – Film
“Fight for You”, Judas and the Black Messiah “Hear My Voice”, The Trial of the Chicago 7 “Io Sì (Seen)”, The Life Ahead “Speak Now”, One Night in Miami “Tigress & Tweed”, The United States vs Billie Holiday
Best Film – Animated
The Croods: A New Age Onward Over the Moon Soul Wolfwalkers
Best Actor in A Film – Musical Or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm James Corden, The Prom Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Actress in A Film – Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman Frances McDormand, Nomadland Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Film – Drama
The Father Mank Nomadland Promising Young Woman The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Supporting Actor in A Film
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7 Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah Jared Leto, The Little Things Bill Murray, On the Rocks Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami
Best Score – Film
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky Ludwig Göransson, Tenet James Newton Howard, News of the World Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul
Cecil B DeMille Award
Jane Fonda
Television
Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy
The Flight Attendant The Great Schitt’s Creek Emily in Paris Ted Lasso
Best Actor in A TV Series – Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark Josh O’Connor, The Crown Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Al Pacino, Hunters Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best Actress in A Limited Series or TV Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America Shira Haas, Unorthodox Nicole Kidman, The Undoing Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Best TV Series – Drama
The Crown Lovecraft Country The Mandalorian Ozark Ratched
Best Actress in A TV Series – Drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Emma Corrin, The Crown Laura Linney, Ozark Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule Hugh Grant, The Undoing Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Actress In A TV Series – Musical Or Comedy
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant Elle Fanning, The Great Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Best Limited Series Or TV Movie
Normal People The Queen’s Gambit Small Axe The Undoing Unorthodox
Best Supporting Actor In A TV Series, Limited Series Or TV Movie
John Boyega, Small Axe Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek Jim Parsons, Hollywood Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Best Actor in A TV Series – Musical Or Comedy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday Nicholas Hoult, The Great Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Supporting Actress in A TV Series – Limited Series Or TV Movie
Gillian Anderson, The Crown Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown Julia Garner, Ozark Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
