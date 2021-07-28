Tommy Hilfiger collabs with Indya Moore on gender-fluid fashion

Tommy Hilfiger, owned by PVH Corp., is launching a gender-fluid summer pre-fall 2021 capsule collection co-designed by non-binary actor and activist, Indya Moore.

The apparel brand stated that the TommyXIndya collection celebrates the uniqueness, beauty and diversity of the global community and the belief that great style knows no boundaries, with a range of size-inclusive, non-gendered designs.The TommyXIndya partnership builds on Tommy Hilfiger’s People’s Place Program, a three-pillared platform with the mission of advancing representation in fashion and beyond.“Great style knows no boundaries, and this has always driven my dream to create fashion for all,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “Our People’s Place Program is a huge step in this direction, as we continue to work hard to advance representation and further inclusivity across all areas of fashion."This collection embodies everything we stand for. From the design process to the campaign, the TommyXIndya partnership is here to make people feel seen, accepted and included. This message means so much to everyone at Tommy Hilfiger. Working with Indya to share their story has been a unique and inspiring experience. We're so proud to share it with the world.”In co-designing the TommyXIndya capsule collection, Moore sought to empower their community to express themselves without limitations. From the polo shirt, Oxford button-down shirt and bandeau top, to the pin-stripe blazer and double-bridged sunglasses, each style was inspired by a signature piece from the Tommy Hilfiger archive and reimagined to respect multiple gender expressions.Features such as widened shoulders and adaptable silhouettes aim to encourage continuous self-expression, fluidity and exploration. The capsule also tells Moore’s personal story, with details like their initials in collegiate font, their hometown of the Bronx, New York spelled across the chest, and a lotus flower graphic running throughout, symbolizing rebirth, growth and self-actualisation.“This capsule goes beyond great style,” said Moore. “It breaks a cycle and sets a new standard across the industry. Too many people are made to feel that something is wrong with them just for being themselves. It means everything to me to know that with our capsule, no one is made to feel wrong or different or broken. Everyone works perfectly for this collection, no matter who they are.”The TommyXIndya campaign aligns with Tommy Hilfiger’s People’s Place Program ambition to create opportunity for creative talent from underrepresented BIPOC communities and increase visibility to foster a diverse and inclusive community in front of, and behind the camera.Shot in the Bronx by Myles Loftin, the campaign is a celebration of Moore’s hometown, symbolising a return to their roots, proud and confident of their growth. In a celebration of individuality and self-expression, the campaign features five bold and inspiring activists:• Indya Moore: The groundbreaking star of FX television seriesand one ofmagazine’s 2019 100 most influential people in the world. Moore is a vocal advocate for trans rights.• Chella Man: Multimedia artist Chella is a deaf, transgender man of Chinese and Jewish heritage. He is the author of the book,, which chronicles his intersectional experiences.• Gia Love: Activist and model Gia is the creator of the 'What’s Your Fantasy' campaign that advocates for the rights of black transgender women.• Cory Walker: Walker is a model and actor based in New York City. They are represented by New Pandemics, a casting and management agency leading the fight for meaningful LGBTQIA+ representation.• Pidgeon: An intersex advocate and co-founder of the Intersex Justice Project, Pidgeon was honored as an LGBTQIA+ Champion of Change by the Obama White House.As part of the partnership, donations were made to three causes that resonate with both Indya Moore and Tommy Hilfiger’s values.These are: Rainbow Railroad, a non-profit that helps persecuted LGBTQI+ individuals around the world to find safety; Reuniting of African Descants (Road), a Black trans-led grassroots project invested in advancing the social and economic well-being of African Descendants, with an urgent focus on queer, same-gender-loving, transgender, and non-binary people, and ultimately the entire community; and the Global Coralition which focuses on accelerating marine restoration with local island communities by combining the power of art and science.Inspired by the spirit of these charities, Moore also designed three charms that feature on the TommyXIndya bag and hat.The TommyXIndya capsule collection will be available from 13 July in the US on tommy.com, and from 20 July globally on tommy.com and at select retail locations in Europe.