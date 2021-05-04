New global H&M initiative to identify and support inspiring kids

If your journey takes two and a half hours or less by train, then no flights are allowed. That's the idea recently approved by the French national assembly as a strategy for reining in the aviation sector's greenhouse gas emissions.ByEnrica Papa and Luis Delgado
Fashion retailer H&M has introduced a new global initiative to identify and support young role models who are making progress on social equality, sustainability, education, and other important civic matters.
Through the initiative, H&M will bring forward, champion and tell the stories of young changemakers from around the world, in a bid to "support, improve and contribute to a better future for children and parents alike". According to the retailer, the world needs to embrace the optimistic, collaborative, free-thinking spirit of kids who are more informed and engaged than ever before.
"There are countless examples of youth taking action to make our world a better place, filling a vacuum left by those who we’d normally look to: adults. At a time of social and environmental upheaval, leadership has never been more paramount. This fundamental need inspired the company to explore how it could play a part in supporting the role models who are right in front of us and are shaping our future," H&M said in a statement.
To launch the global campaign, H&M worked with double Oscar-nominated director Bryan Buckley to craft a short film featuring the kinds of role models the world needs. The goal of the film is to illustrate how young people view adults today, how initiatives large and small can improve the world, and to encourage people to reconsider the role models we have previously looked up to.
Nominate a young role model
The retailer is encouraging people to share their own role model story as inspiration to others and nominate kids who are remarkable role models. Later this year, H&M will spotlight these young changemakers' efforts and create awareness for how the broader community can support their work.
H&M will also help support their causes using the proceeds from a new line of more sustainable clothing inspired by young role models, which is being developed by the H&M Kids design team.
Pascal Brun, global sustainability manager at H&M, comments, “As a company that stands for progress, we feel a certain responsibility to use our size to create change today and for the future. We’re ambitious in our goals to make our business more equitable and sustainable so the world is better for future generations. Part of that is making the decision to amplify the voices of role models who are making a difference today: kids.”
