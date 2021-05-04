CSI News Global

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
    Show more
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad

    Africa

    More...Submit news
    Business services
    Advertise on Bizcommunity
    Enquire

    Subscribe to industry newsletters

    New global H&M initiative to identify and support inspiring kids

    4 May 2021
    Fashion retailer H&M has introduced a new global initiative to identify and support young role models who are making progress on social equality, sustainability, education, and other important civic matters.

    Through the initiative, H&M will bring forward, champion and tell the stories of young changemakers from around the world, in a bid to "support, improve and contribute to a better future for children and parents alike". According to the retailer, the world needs to embrace the optimistic, collaborative, free-thinking spirit of kids who are more informed and engaged than ever before.

    "There are countless examples of youth taking action to make our world a better place, filling a vacuum left by those who we’d normally look to: adults. At a time of social and environmental upheaval, leadership has never been more paramount. This fundamental need inspired the company to explore how it could play a part in supporting the role models who are right in front of us and are shaping our future," H&M said in a statement.

    To launch the global campaign, H&M worked with double Oscar-nominated director Bryan Buckley to craft a short film featuring the kinds of role models the world needs. The goal of the film is to illustrate how young people view adults today, how initiatives large and small can improve the world, and to encourage people to reconsider the role models we have previously looked up to.



    Nominate a young role model


    The retailer is encouraging people to share their own role model story as inspiration to others and nominate kids who are remarkable role models. Later this year, H&M will spotlight these young changemakers' efforts and create awareness for how the broader community can support their work.

    H&M will also help support their causes using the proceeds from a new line of more sustainable clothing inspired by young role models, which is being developed by the H&M Kids design team.

    SOUTH AFRICA

    Soda Bloc launches "Be You. Be Youth" winter campaign

    It's time to get geared up for winter as Soda Bloc recently launched their exciting winter 2021 collection online and in-store...

    Issued by TFG (The Foschini Group) 20 Apr 2021


    Pascal Brun, global sustainability manager at H&M, comments, “As a company that stands for progress, we feel a certain responsibility to use our size to create change today and for the future. We’re ambitious in our goals to make our business more equitable and sustainable so the world is better for future generations. Part of that is making the decision to amplify the voices of role models who are making a difference today: kids.”
    Comment

    Read more: H&M, youth empowerment, youth

    Related

    Unleashing the power of the collective: Relay effort needed to solve youth unemployment7 Apr 2021
    Civil society needs to be included in rebuilding SA24 Mar 2021
    Tendai Mtawarira's The Beast Foundation aims to uplift, inspire youth9 Mar 2021
    Adidas SA on the prowl for talented young graduates10 Feb 2021
    Converse pledges R1m towards student debt relief in SA8 Feb 2021
    H&M probes harassment at Indian factory after female worker's killing4 Feb 2021
    Young diamond jewellery designers called to enter Shining Light Awards27 Jan 2021
    Local NPO looks to niche skills development to help address employment crisis4 Dec 2020

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz