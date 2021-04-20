Madison Wentzel (13)



SlimeByMaddy was a business idea that started in the Lockdown. Inspired by her surroundings with schools closing down and seeking day-to-day productivity she created a product that is accessible to kids in South Africa.





AK Nkosi (9)



Award-winning Hip Hop dancer Ak started his dancing journey at the tender age of two years old. Winning over SA audiences with his impressive talent.





Laena-Mae Turner (8)



Currently, Laena-Mae Turner is one of the youngest published authors in the country and is the youngest child globally to write and publish a book on the Covid-19 pandemic.





Sabreen Harnekar (12)



Sabreen started her charity called Paws Lead The Way. Her goal was to raise R5000 to sponsor a guide dog puppy for the South African Guide-Dogs Association for the Blind.



So no matter where the path may take you one winter after the next. Be You. Be Youth.



This season the campaign message isThis one's for all the cool kids out there. The ones who make the world brighter, better, and way more fun. The ones who are not afraid to use their little-but-loud voices and ready to make a difference. The ones who have the future in their hands. The ones who make it all worth it.Soda Bloc has teamed up with four remarkable children from across South Africa to tell their unique stories while being true to themselves. The selected kids all have one thing in common: they have big dreams and they are not scared to challenge themselves.Soda Bloc has given these talented kids the platform and a contribution of R5000 towards their future endeavors, to tell their stories, and to reach and inspire more kids around South Africa with their messages of hope while chasing their dreams.