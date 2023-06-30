Industries

Africa


Wan-Ifra launches expert panel to guide the news industry

30 Jun 2023
The World Association of News Publishers (Wan-Ifra), has announced the launch of its Expert Panel during the annual World News Media Congress being held in Taiwan.
The panel was revealed in Taiwan. Source: Supplied.
The panel was revealed in Taiwan. Source: Supplied.

Fourteen women and men who are well established as experts in the media industry will represent the association and work closely together with it around the globe with the goal of supporting the news media industry in its quest for sustainability.

Guidance

“With the rapid shift towards digital channels, many publishers are looking for guidance in crafting their strategies and implementing new business models that reflect the changes in the industry. Our experts, who have been carefully selected for their news media expertise, will bring valuable hands-on experience that will help news media companies to fast track their transformation process and avoid costly mistakes, “said Thomas Jacob, chief operating officer at Wan-Ifra.

SOUTH AFRICA

Source: John Schnobrich This year’s Wan-Ifra’s Digital Media Awards Africa 2023 is lead by the South African press.
SA media takes 7 out of 8 at the Wan-Ifra Digital Media Awards Africa 2023

13 Apr 2023

“The experts are also available to serve as independent board members and strategic advisors to CEOs and as coaches for senior management teams, “added Jacob.

Selected team

Wan-Ifra has carefully selected the team to ensure high quality standards. The team of industry experts provides advice to local, national, and international media companies, while Wan-Ifra serves as a bridge between information, expertise, and results. The panel covers the entire news media ecosystem and helps in creating sustainable media businesses.

“The experts cover a wide range of focus areas including digital revenue optimisation, media and newsroom transformation, paid content evaluation and implementation, digital advertising strategy, AI strategies, use of data and newspaper production evaluation providing valuable, impartial, and practical guidance for news media businesses looking to increase their digital audiences and revenues as well as mastering all transformation processes in the industry,“ said Martin Fröhlich, director of the digital revenue network at Wan-Ifra.

media, WAN-IFRA, experts, guidance



