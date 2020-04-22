Warc Awards 2020 announces Effective Content Strategy shortlist

Warc has announced the release of the Effective Content Strategy shortlist.
21 campaigns for a wide range of product categories for global brands across different markets have been shortlisted in the Effective Content Strategy category, which rewards content strategies that can demonstrate a business outcome.
Covering a range of product categories, such as automotive, finance, FMCG, retail and telecommunications, across different markets, the shortlist has been selected by a panel of industry experts.
Ash Tailor - Global brand and marketing director, Legoland and chair of the jury commented:
This year's shortlist shows that brands are interpreting content in its broadest sense. Featuring smart media partnerships, movies and podcasts, it's a rich collection of case studies from all over the world that will educate and inspire practitioners.
The shortlisted entries are:
Clásico Dogs · SNIFF · TBWA\RAAD · United Arab Emirates
Relentless Moves · Century 21 · MullenLowe US · United States
Rerank the Rich · Nuveen · MullenLowe US · United States
I'm Drinking It For You · DB Export · DB Breweries · Colenso BBDO · New Zealand
Top End Wedding · Northern Territory · Tourism Northern Territory · Atomic Media · Australia
Invest In Me · Whitelion · Ogilvy Australia, Wavemaker · Australia
Engineering Reimagined · Aurecon · Aurecon Australasia Pty Ltd · in-house · Asia Pacific & Middle East
Gaming the telco ecosystem · ookyo · Maxis Broadband Malaysia · Kingdom Digital Solutions Malaysia · Malaysia
Cash is no more king in India · Mastercard · McCann Worldgroup · India
A moisturiser for those who never stop · Neutrogena · Johnson & Johnson · UM · Argentina
Anything is Pause-able · OldTown White Coffee · White Café Sdn Bhd · ensemble worldwide, Initiative · Malaysia
It's Good To Be Home · du · du Telecommunications · TBWA\RAAD · United Arab Emirates
Pop Up Books · WHSmith · FP7 McCann Dubai · United Arab Emirates
Making mealtime fun time · Puck · Arla Foods · FP7 McCann Dubai · United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia
Unseen Potential · Al Tayer Motors · FP7 McCann Dubai · United Arab Emirates
Inspire What's Next · Emirates NBD · FP7 McCann Dubai · United Arab Emirates
Lost Votes · The Times of India · The Times Group · Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd. · India
Next% · Nike Running · Nike · Mindshare China · China
The Open Diaries · The Open University · RAPP · United Kingdom
The Pleasure is Mine · K-Y · Reckitt Benckiser · Havas New York, Havas Formula · North America
Chinese New Year Transfiguration · McDonald's · McDonald's China · BBDO China · China
The shortlisted papers in the Effective Content Strategy category can be viewed here alongside the shortlists for the Effective Use of Brand Purpose and Effective Innovation categories.
The final shortlist for the Effective Social Strategy category will be announced next week.
The Warc Awards are currently being judged by international senior figures from both brands and agencies. More information on the Warc Awards is available here.
