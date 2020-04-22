Warc Awards 2020 announces Effective Content Strategy shortlist

Warc has announced the release of the Effective Content Strategy shortlist.

21 campaigns for a wide range of product categories for global brands across different markets have been shortlisted in the Effective Content Strategy category, which rewards content strategies that can demonstrate a business outcome.Covering a range of product categories, such as automotive, finance, FMCG, retail and telecommunications, across different markets, the shortlist has been selected by a panel of industry experts.Ash Tailor - Global brand and marketing director, Legoland and chair of the jury commented:The shortlisted entries are:The shortlisted papers in the Effective Content Strategy category can be viewed here alongside the shortlists for the Effective Use of Brand Purpose and Effective Innovation categories.The final shortlist for the Effective Social Strategy category will be announced next week.The Warc Awards are currently being judged by international senior figures from both brands and agencies. More information on the Warc Awards is available here.