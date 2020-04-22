Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news and resource links

Advertising News Global

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Podcasts

  • Listen to podcasts
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Warc Awards 2020 announces Effective Content Strategy shortlist

Warc has announced the release of the Effective Content Strategy shortlist.
Ash Tailor - Global brand and marketing director, Legoland.
21 campaigns for a wide range of product categories for global brands across different markets have been shortlisted in the Effective Content Strategy category, which rewards content strategies that can demonstrate a business outcome.

Covering a range of product categories, such as automotive, finance, FMCG, retail and telecommunications, across different markets, the shortlist has been selected by a panel of industry experts.

Ash Tailor - Global brand and marketing director, Legoland and chair of the jury commented:
This year's shortlist shows that brands are interpreting content in its broadest sense. Featuring smart media partnerships, movies and podcasts, it's a rich collection of case studies from all over the world that will educate and inspire practitioners.

The shortlisted entries are:
  • Clásico Dogs · SNIFF · TBWA\RAAD · United Arab Emirates
  • Relentless Moves · Century 21 · MullenLowe US · United States
  • Rerank the Rich · Nuveen · MullenLowe US · United States
  • I'm Drinking It For You · DB Export · DB Breweries · Colenso BBDO · New Zealand
  • Top End Wedding · Northern Territory · Tourism Northern Territory · Atomic Media · Australia
  • Invest In Me · Whitelion · Ogilvy Australia, Wavemaker · Australia
  • Engineering Reimagined · Aurecon · Aurecon Australasia Pty Ltd · in-house · Asia Pacific & Middle East
  • Gaming the telco ecosystem · ookyo · Maxis Broadband Malaysia · Kingdom Digital Solutions Malaysia · Malaysia
  • Cash is no more king in India · Mastercard · McCann Worldgroup · India
  • A moisturiser for those who never stop · Neutrogena · Johnson & Johnson · UM · Argentina
  • Anything is Pause-able · OldTown White Coffee · White Café Sdn Bhd · ensemble worldwide, Initiative · Malaysia
  • It's Good To Be Home · du · du Telecommunications · TBWA\RAAD · United Arab Emirates
  • Pop Up Books · WHSmith · FP7 McCann Dubai · United Arab Emirates
  • Making mealtime fun time · Puck · Arla Foods · FP7 McCann Dubai · United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia
  • Unseen Potential · Al Tayer Motors · FP7 McCann Dubai · United Arab Emirates
  • Inspire What's Next · Emirates NBD · FP7 McCann Dubai · United Arab Emirates
  • Lost Votes · The Times of India · The Times Group · Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd. · India
  • Next% · Nike Running · Nike · Mindshare China · China
  • The Open Diaries · The Open University · RAPP · United Kingdom
  • The Pleasure is Mine · K-Y · Reckitt Benckiser · Havas New York, Havas Formula · North America
  • Chinese New Year Transfiguration · McDonald's · McDonald's China · BBDO China · China

The shortlisted papers in the Effective Content Strategy category can be viewed here alongside the shortlists for the Effective Use of Brand Purpose and Effective Innovation categories.

The final shortlist for the Effective Social Strategy category will be announced next week.

The Warc Awards are currently being judged by international senior figures from both brands and agencies. More information on the Warc Awards is available here.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
Comment

Read more: WARC, Warc Awards

Top stories

GLOBAL

Warc Awards 2020 announces Effective Content Strategy shortlist

GLOBAL

Finalists announced for global ADC 99th Annual Awards

GLOBAL

Warc Awards 2020 announces Effective Use of Brand Purpose shortlist

GLOBAL

Covid-19 causes interest in Netflix to rise by 142%

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.