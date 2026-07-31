Yellow Card’s Chris Maurice named alongside Coinbase, Stripe and BlackRock leaders in stablecoin ranking

Yellow Card chief executive officer and co-founder Chris Maurice has been recognised among the individuals shaping the future of the global stablecoin ecosystem after being named to Stablecon’s 2026 Stablecoins Most Influential list.

Source: Supplied. YellowCard chief executive officer, Chris Maurice.

The annual recognition highlights leaders driving innovation, adoption and growth across the sector, evaluating nominees based on influence, impact, innovation, momentum and peer recognition.

Maurice’s inclusion reflects his role in advancing stablecoin infrastructure and expanding access to digital financial services across emerging and global markets.

Maurice joins a distinguished 2026 cohort that includes Emilie Choi, Coinbase president and chief operating officer; Patrick Collison, Stripe co-founder and chief executive officer; Charles Cascarilla, Paxos chief executive officer and co-founder, and Larry Fink, BlackRock chairman and chief executive officer, among other leaders shaping the future of digital finance.

Through his work, Chris has become a leading voice for Stablecoin adoption across the globe, delivering keynotes at conferences attended by heads of state, advising ministers and financial regulators, and earning recognition on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list (2023), a track record that has so far landed him on international outlets including CNBC, BBC, Bloomberg, Forbes, and Business Insider.

"Many years ago, we took a bet on stablecoins when few people could see what the future of finance would look like," said Chris Maurice, co-founder and chief executive officer of Yellow Card. "Today, being celebrated among the leaders of this industry tells me that bet is paying off. Conviction is the only currency that matters before the world catches up to you."

Expanding global access

Under Chris's leadership, Yellow Card has facilitated over $7.5bn in the last 12 months, further expanding the business across Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and North America. The company has raised significant capital from investors including Polychain Capital, Blockchain Capital, and Coinbase Ventures, and forged strategic partnerships with global players including Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal.

The group’s numerous accolades include winning the Grand Prix in the Payments category at the Money20/20 USA Awards (2025); and recently being named to the inaugural Fortune Crypto Innovators list (2026).

Chris remains steadfast in his mission to lead the charge in connecting businesses across global markets through Yellow Card's world-class stablecoin infrastructure.