South Africa
Construction Infrastructure & Utilities
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Simply Financial ServicesCyril Ramaphosa FoundationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    R311m and counting but this Limpopo taxi rank has never opened

    Exactly three years ago, it was reported how R275m had been spent on a taxi rank in Limpopo which had never opened. Construction started in 2011 on the Thohoyandou taxi rank. The bill now stands at R311m. It has still not opened.
    By Ndivhuwo Mukwevho
    9 Dec 2025
    9 Dec 2025
    Source: GroundUp.
    Source: GroundUp.

    In October, Premier Phophi Ramathuba announced at a press briefing at the taxi rank that a further R47m will be allocated.

    The new contractor was given eight months to complete the project.

    When the site was visited last week, there was no sign that work was about to commence.

    After initial construction in 2013, which included a three-storey retail and office block, “structural defects” were found in 2014. Remedial work was then carried out between March 2017 and July 2018, according to Tidimalo Chuene, spokesperson for the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety.

    But “overloaded pile foundations and inadequate reinforcement” had “rendered the building non-compliant with design codes”.

    The project was also delayed by a court case that has been ongoing since 2018. The department took the implementing agent, Intersite Property Management Services, and Mnjiya Consulting Engineers to court.

    Maanda Tshikovhi, a taxi driver, says he was still in high school when construction of the rank began.

    “The current make-shift taxi rank [at Mvusuludzo] we are using is so small and often overcrowded. We really need this new taxi rank to open, but they must first make sure that it is safe to use, as we do not want to die,” he said.

    Published originally on GroundUp.

    © 2025 GroundUp. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: GroundUp

    GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

    Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz