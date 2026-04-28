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    Nedbank Pitch & Polish opens as focus shifts beyond funding

    Nedbank Pitch & Polish has opened entries for its 16th season, with organisers highlighting execution and business capability, rather than funding alone, as the key constraint facing South African entrepreneurs.
    28 Apr 2026
    28 Apr 2026
    Source:
    Source: Freepik

    The programme, backed by Nedbank and supported by partners including Raizcorp and uMngeni-uThukela Water, comes as small businesses continue to play a central role in employment and economic activity.

    While limited access to capital is often cited as the primary barrier to growth, the programme points to deeper structural challenges. These include gaps in financial management, operational systems, leadership capability and market access, which can prevent businesses from scaling even when funding opportunities exist.

    Entrepreneurs are also operating in a constrained environment shaped by infrastructure challenges, regulatory requirements and complex procurement processes, all of which demand a higher level of business maturity from an early stage.

    According to the programme’s organisers, many founders struggle to translate technical skills into sustainable business operations. This often results in weak pricing strategies, inconsistent cash flow management and limited ability to forecast or plan for growth.

    Market access remains another key constraint, with many small businesses competing in saturated local markets without the systems or governance required to enter larger supply chains.

    The Nedbank Pitch & Polish programme is structured to address these gaps through a multi-stage process that focuses on improving how businesses operate. Participants are taken through a development process that includes refining business models, strengthening financial planning and improving sales and operational systems.

    The programme also incorporates mentorship, where participants are required to test their assumptions, respond to feedback and improve execution under pressure. Progress is measured on the ability to adapt and strengthen the business, rather than pitch delivery alone.

    Entrepreneurs selected for the programme will compete for a prize package valued at R1m, including cash and a two-year incubation bursary. However, organisers said the primary objective is to improve long-term business sustainability and readiness for growth.

    The initiative reflects a broader shift in how entrepreneurial support is structured in South Africa, with increasing emphasis on building operational capability alongside improving access to funding.

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