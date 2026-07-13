LabourGenie.net and Factorial Partner to accelerate HR innovation across Southern Africa

LabourGenie.net has announced a strategic reseller partnership with Factorial, one of the world's fastest-growing human resources technology providers, bringing a powerful new suite of cloud-based HR solutions to organisations across Southern Africa.

The partnership represents a significant milestone for both companies as they respond to the growing demand for modern, people-centric technology that simplifies HR administration, improves employee experiences, and empowers businesses to make smarter workforce decisions.

Across Africa, organisations are facing mounting pressure to do more with less. HR teams are expected to manage increasingly complex compliance requirements, support hybrid work environments, improve employee engagement, and deliver strategic workforce insights; often while relying on disconnected systems and manual processes. As a result, businesses are actively seeking solutions that can unify and streamline HR operations without creating additional complexity.

Factorial's all-in-one HR platform has emerged as a global leader in this space, helping organisations automate routine administrative tasks, centralise employee information, simplify leave and attendance management, digitise performance processes, and create more connected employee experiences.

Through this new partnership, LabourGenie.net will provide local sales, implementation, consulting, and support services, ensuring Southern African organisations can access world-class HR technology backed by trusted regional expertise.

"At LabourGenie.net, our focus has always been on helping organisations unlock the full potential of their people through technology," says Dereck Sigamoney, managing director of LabourGenie.net. "Factorial aligns perfectly with that vision. It is intuitive, scalable, and designed for modern businesses that want to move beyond administrative HR, creating workplaces that are more productive, connected, and employee-focused. We are excited to bring this solution to our customers and help them navigate the future of work with confidence."

Ruben Naidoo, operations director at LabourGenie.net, believes the partnership presents a significant opportunity to help organisations simplify and modernise their HR environments without adding complexity. "Many businesses are still managing critical HR processes across multiple systems and spreadsheets. Factorial provides a single, intuitive platform that brings these functions together, while our local implementation and support expertise helps customers realise value quickly and confidently. We believe this combination will enable organisations across Southern Africa to work smarter, make better decisions, and create stronger employee experiences."

The partnership also supports Factorial's continued expansion across the African continent. In this region, digital transformation initiatives are accelerating, and organisations are increasingly recognising the strategic value of modern HR technology.

"Southern Africa is an exciting and rapidly evolving market," says Paolo Urzi, partnership development manager - Africa (SADC) at Factorial. "We see enormous potential for organisations to leverage technology to improve efficiency, strengthen employee engagement, and support sustainable growth. LabourGenie.net has built a strong reputation as a trusted workforce management specialist, making it the ideal partner to help us expand our presence and deliver meaningful value to customers throughout the region."

For Factorial, the collaboration extends beyond technology deployment. It reflects a shared commitment to helping businesses create better employee experiences while building more agile and resilient organisations.

"Africa is one of the most exciting growth regions for HR technology, with organisations increasingly looking for smarter ways to manage and empower their people," says Francesc Rul·lan, director of expansion strategy and partnerships at Factorial. "Our partnership with LabourGenie.net brings together Factorial's global expertise and innovation with a partner that deeply understands the Southern African market. Together, we are well positioned to help businesses modernise their HR operations, improve employee experiences, and support sustainable growth."

As workforce expectations continue to evolve, both organisations believe that businesses investing in integrated, cloud-based HR technology today will be better positioned to attract talent, improve operational performance, and drive long-term growth.

The partnership is effective immediately, with LabourGenie.net now offering Factorial solutions throughout Southern Africa.



