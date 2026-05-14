KPMG Mozambique announces leadership transition

Miguel Alvim has been appointed as KPMG's country managing partner for Mozambique, effective 1 October 2026. Alvim succeeds Quintino Cotão, who is retiring at the end of September 2026.

Source: Supplied. KPMG is proud to announce the appointment of Miguel Alvim as country managing partner for Mozambique, effective 1 October 2026.

Miguel is currently the advisory managing partner for KPMG in Mozambique, bringing nearly three decades of professional experience. Until February 2026, he also served as head of International Development Advisory Services (IDAS) for Southern Africa, contributing deep insight into complex, multi-stakeholder environments.

A partner with extensive experience in advisory services, Miguel has a strong track record of serving both local and international clients operating in Mozambique. He brings deep market insight, proven leadership capability, and a strong commitment to quality, integrity, and people development.

“It is an honour to be appointed country managing partner of KPMG in Mozambique. I look forward to working closely with our partners, teams, and clients to continue strengthening our firm, delivering value to clients, and contributing to sustainable growth in Mozambique as part of the One Africa network,” Alvim said.

Continuity and growth

Cotão said: “It has been a privilege to serve as country managing partner of KPMG in Mozambique. I am proud of what we have achieved together as a firm, particularly in strengthening our client relationships, investing in our people, and positioning the firm for long-term sustainability.

“I am confident that Miguel’s leadership, deep understanding of the market, and commitment to our values will guide the firm successfully into its next chapter.”

Commenting on the appointment, Joelene Pierce, KPMG Southern Africa senior partner, said: “We thank Quintino for his leadership and contribution during his tenure as country managing partner.

“Over two terms, Quintino provided steady stewardship in their Mozambican markets, deepening client relationships. His focus on people, continuity, and long-term firm sustainability has KPMG Mozambique well-positioned for the future.”

Known as a trusted senior advisor, Alvim combines technical expertise with a strong people’s focus. We are confident that, under his leadership, KPMG in Mozambique will continue to grow, deliver value to clients, and strengthen its role within the KPMG One Africa network.