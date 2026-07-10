Judy Kobus named RMB corporate CEO

RMB has appointed Judy Kobus as chief executive officer of Corporate, entrusting the long-serving executive with leading its corporate client business and steering the next phase of growth.

Source: Supplied. New RMB Corporate chief executive officer, Judy Kobus.

Having spent more than 17 years at the bank, Kobus brings extensive experience in infrastructure and sector banking, alongside a proven track record of delivering strategic growth, deepening client relationships and building high-performing teams across the business.

“Kobus combines strategic thinking with disciplined execution and a strong commitment to clients. She has built a high-performing team by empowering her people, setting high standards and delivering meaningful results. Those qualities position her well to lead Corporate as we continue to build a leading corporate bank across our markets,” says Emrie Brown, chief executive officer of RMB.

Kobus joined RMB in 2008 through the Class Of Programme, the bank’s flagship talent initiative for young professionals, and moved to Infrastructure Sector Solutions the following year, where she later led the team for six years. Under her leadership, the business evolved from a product-led approach to a more sector- and client-led model, doubling profit before tax.

Kobus holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Honours in Commerce, both in Information Systems from the University of Cape Town and the University of South Africa respectively, as well as a Master of Commerce in Business Management from the University of Johannesburg, which she completed with distinction.

“I am incredibly honoured to take on this role and excited to lead the Corporate business. We have a strong team and a proud track record of building trusted relationships with our clients and I look forward to building on that foundation.

"We will continue to deepen our partnerships by connecting clients to the best of RMB’s talent, ideas and capabilities, as well as those of the broader group, to help them realise their ambitions,” says Kobus.