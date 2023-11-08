Industries

    India surpasses Germany as Russia's leading pharmaceutical supplier amidst sanctions

    2 Apr 2024
    2 Apr 2024
    According to reports from Russian media, India has overtaken Germany as Russia's primary pharmaceutical supplier.
    Source: BRICSNews/@BRICSinfo
    Source: BRICSNews/@BRICSinfo

    Last year witnessed a significant increase in Indian exports, with a 3 percent surge compared to the previous year. Approximately 294 million packages of medicines were shipped to Russia, as reported by Russia Today (RT).

    This shift in supply dynamics saw India outpace Germany, which had been the leading supplier in both 2021 and 2022. However, Germany reduced its exports by nearly 20 percent last year, amounting to 238.7 million packages.

    Over the last couple of years, Indian pharmaceutical firms have expanded their footprint in Russia, capitalising on the departure of Western competitors who are pulling out of the market amidst numerous sanctions imposed on Moscow.

