Exporters urged to prepare for logistics and customs changes

Logistics challenges, evolving customs requirements and digital trade reforms are reshaping South Africa's export environment, with industry experts urging businesses to stay ahead of the changes.

These were among the issues discussed at Exporters Western Cape's latest member event, where more than 80 exporters and logistics professionals heard from Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly and South African Freight and Logistics Association (SAFLA) customs specialist Clifford Evans.

Road and rail must work together

Kelly said South Africa's logistics future depended on road and rail working together rather than competing with one another. While government continued to prioritise greater use of rail, road freight would remain essential to the country's supply chains.

"If we don't get rail working, we simply cannot continue with the freight volumes the country needs. The two modes must work together. South Africa cannot have a successful logistics system without both an efficient rail network and a strong road freight sector.”

Kelly said organised cargo crime and ageing infrastructure continued to place pressure on freight operators, while businesses also needed to protect their data as technology became increasingly integrated into supply chain operations.

He also pointed to the development of freight cities and closer integration between transport modes as important building blocks for improving the efficiency and competitiveness of South Africa's logistics sector.

Customs reforms and trade digitisation

Evans said customs compliance continued to evolve rapidly and that exporters needed to remain informed as new trade measures and administrative processes were introduced.

While the proposed Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC) programme for certain imports from China had been placed on hold pending further review by the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS), he said businesses should continue monitoring developments as government finalised its approach.

He also explained the practical implications of the China-Africa Economic Partnership arrangement, which allows qualifying South African exports to enter China duty-free, and outlined the certification requirements exporters need to follow to benefit from the agreement.

Evans discussed the long-awaited National Single Window initiative, saying greater digital integration between government departments remained essential if trade processes were to be simplified. However, he acknowledged significant obstacles remained before the system could become a reality.

Exporters Western Cape chairperson Terry Gale said the event highlighted the importance of giving exporters direct access to industry expertise.

"Our members value the opportunity to hear directly from industry experts and to ask questions about the issues affecting their businesses. These discussions help businesses understand what regulatory and operational changes mean in practice,” he concluded.