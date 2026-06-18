Craft beer startup Tolokazi Beer joins female founder funding programme

South African craft beer brand Tolokazi Beer has been selected as the second business to join a funding-readiness and venture capital programme aimed at supporting Black female-owned businesses.

The initiative is a partnership between Grindstone Ventures and the Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC), structured as a five-year programme designed to help selected businesses prepare for investment and scale operations.

Tolokazi Beer follows Chicken Bar and Palé as the latest company selected for support.

Expansion support for craft beer brand

Founded by brewer Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, Tolokazi Beer produces craft beers and ciders using ingredients including sorghum and rooibos.

According to the companies, the programme combines venture-building support with access to early-stage investment to help participating businesses strengthen operations and improve funding readiness.

Tolokazi Beer already distributes products through retail and restaurant channels and has secured export agreements in the US and Europe.

The company said future plans include product updates, increased production capacity and broader market expansion.

Focus on funding readiness

Grindstone Ventures CEO Thandiwe Maqetuka said the programme focuses on supporting businesses with long-term growth potential.

“We are excited to welcome Tolokazi Beer into the programme. Apiwe is a powerhouse founder with a bold brand and an inspiring story of purpose-driven entrepreneurship.

“She’s not just building a product, she’s building legacy, representation and innovation in an industry where female ownership is still rare.”

Nxusani-Mawela said the selection would support the company’s next phase of growth.

“It is more than an investment, it is a belief in our story, purpose and potential. This backing gives us the confidence and support to take Tolokazi Beer to the world while staying true to our African roots.”

Venture capital and growth support

MIC chief investment officer Nchaupe Khaole said the investment aligns with the company’s focus on supporting businesses positioned for scale and long-term value creation.

Selected businesses in the programme receive access to Grindstone’s growth methodology alongside strategic investment support from MIC and Grindstone Ventures.