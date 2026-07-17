Cape Town Foreshore investment boom lifts Rockefeller to near sell-out

Investor appetite for proven hospitality investments was on full display this week as The Rockefeller's final developer release generated R152m in sales, with 59 of the 60 available units (98%) secured on launch day, Tuesday, 14 July 2026.

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Demand was immediate. Fifty apartments were reserved within the first 15 minutes of sales opening through the project's online marketplace, highlighting the strength of demand for operational hotel assets in Cape Town's Foreshore precinct.

The release represented the final opportunity to purchase directly from the developer within The Rockefeller, which is a fully operational mixed-use hotel and residential development that has been trading successfully since 2021.

Investors were drawn not only to the scarcity of the offering, but to an asset backed by an established trading history, existing occupancy levels, proven rental yields and professionally managed hotel operations facilitated by Newmark.

A proven hotel asset in a high-growth precinct: Dani Machet, director of Yieldex responsible for developing The Rockefeller, enthused about the launch performance saying, "The market has spoken. What we've seen is investors gravitating towards certainty. Rather than buying into projections, they are choosing assets with an existing operating history, established occupancy, demonstrated yields and professional management already in place. The Rockefeller offered exactly that.

Also commenting on the success of the launch, Stefan Botha – director of Rainmaker Marketing which was the appointed marketing agency for the launch, believes the Foreshore has become one of Cape Town's most compelling investment precincts. “Significant public and private investment continues to reshape the area, creating a destination where people can live, work, stay and invest.

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The Rockefeller is already benefiting from that momentum, which gave investors confidence that they were buying into both a proven asset and a precinct with a very strong future. The overwhelming response also reflects a growing shift towards professionally managed hospitality investments that combine passive ownership with immediate income potential,” Botha explains.

Unlike traditional off-plan developments, purchasers at The Rockefeller acquire units within an operating hotel, allowing them to participate in an established hospitality business from transfer while enjoying the flexibility of personal use and professionally managed rental-pool participation.

A six-week campaign culminates in a six-hour digital launch success: Behind the successful launch was a carefully orchestrated six-week integrated campaign led by Rainmaker Marketing in partnership with the developer and sales team.

The campaign combined digital marketing, public relations, social media, investor education, database marketing and direct sales activity, all culminating in a fully digital launch experience powered by Markt, Rainmaker Marketing's proprietary online property marketplace. According to Botha, the platform fundamentally changed the way premium property can be launched. This wasn't simply about building excitement for launch day.

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Over six weeks we were able to educate investors, showcase the investment case and build meaningful engagement long before sales opened. By the time launch arrived, buyers had already researched the product, shortlisted their preferred units and were ready to transact.

Markt brought every part of the campaign together. It gave investors the confidence to purchase online while simultaneously providing the developer and sales team with real-time visibility into buyer behaviour, wishlist activity, enquiries and purchasing trends.

That level of live market intelligence allowed the team to understand demand as it unfolded and respond immediately. It demonstrated how powerful an integrated marketing, sales and technology approach can be when launching premium property, Botha added.

The launch also illustrates increasing investor confidence in Cape Town's hospitality sector, particularly in established mixed-use developments located within high-growth urban precincts.

With all studio-, one- and two-bedroom apartments now sold out, only one penthouse remains available. Investors who missed the launch are encouraged to join The Rockefeller waiting list to receive priority notification should additional stock become available following the launch.