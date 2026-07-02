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    Calpol expands children's range with new flavours, broader age support

    Calpol is broadening its offering for South African families with the launch of two new flavours and an expanded age range, marking one of the brand's latest product innovations aimed at making children's medicine easier for parents and caregivers.
    2 Jul 2026
    2 Jul 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The new Berry Blaze and Orange flavours will officially debut at the upcoming MamaMagic 2026.

    Expanding choice for parents

    Alongside the introduction of the new flavours, Calpol has expanded its recommended age range to support infants from as young as one month old, extending through to children aged 12 years.

    The move reflects the brand's strategy of supporting families across every stage of childhood, from early infancy through to pre-teen years, while giving parents greater flexibility when managing common childhood illnesses.

    The addition of Berry Blaze and Orange also responds to growing consumer demand for greater choice in children's healthcare products, recognising that flavour preference can play an important role in helping children take medicine more comfortably.

    Says Irvin Hendricks, senior brand manager at Calpol, "We know that every stage of childhood brings different challenges and needs. By extending our age range to include infants from one month old, we're able to support families even earlier, while continuing to provide the trusted relief parents have relied on for years."

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