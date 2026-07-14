Africa's GRC Financial Crime Awards: Yellow Card earns seven nominations

Stablecoin infrastructure provider Yellow Card has received seven nominations across five categories at the Morgans Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Financial Crime Awards 2026 (Africa Edition), recognising its commitment to governance, compliance and financial-crime prevention.

Source: Supplied. Bright Anyanwu, senior compliance manager and money laundering reporting officer (MLRO) for West, Central and East Africa at Yellow Card.

The nominations include an organisational award for excellence in governance, risk and compliance, alongside individual recognition for two senior compliance leaders. The accolades highlight the company's growing reputation for navigating complex regulatory environments across multiple African and international jurisdictions.

“Financial crime doesn't take a day off, and neither have I. At Yellow Card, compliance sits at the heart of our operations, not on the sidelines. These nominations are proof that Africa's compliance frontier is being defended with expertise the world can trust. Vote for the standard, not just the story,” said Bright Anyanwu, senior compliance manager and money laundering reporting officer (MLRO) for West, Central and East Africa at Yellow Card.

Yellow Card received a total of seven nominations across five categories. One institutional nomination in the Organisational Excellence in Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) category and six other individual nominations for two members of the team in four categories.

Compliance recognition grows

Individual recognition for compliance leadership alongside the organisational nomination, Anyanwu has been nominated across four categories: Emerging Talent /Rising Star in GRC & Financial Crime Prevention; GRC & Financial Crime Prevention Influencer (Africa); Financial Crime and Fraud Prevention Leader and Governance, Risk, and Compliance Leader.

In addition, Japhet Gana, Group Head: Transaction Risk and Financial Crime, has been nominated in two categories: Financial Crime and Fraud Prevention Leader and Governance, Risk, and Compliance Leader.

These nominations highlight the depth of expertise within Yellow Card’s compliance function and its leadership in navigating complex, multi-jurisdictional regulatory environments.

Regulatory footprint expands

Founded in 2016, Yellow Card has become one of the leaders in the industry with a growing global presence. Most recently, they were recognised on the Fortune Crypto Innovators list and also announced receiving a regulatory AML affiliation in Switzerland, unlocking the Africa-European flows.

The company maintains a rigorous and professional approach to compliance, including customer onboarding (KYC), AML/CFT controls, sanctions screening, fraud prevention, transaction monitoring (KYT), and anti-bribery and corruption measures.

Yellow Card is licensed as a Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) and Third-Party Payment Provider (TPPP) in South Africa; holds a CASP license in Botswana; and maintains regulatory registrations across multiple jurisdictions, including the European Union and the United States.

As a US-incorporated parent company, Yellow Card is also registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FinCEN and works closely with financial intelligence units across Africa and beyond, further reinforcing its commitment to transparency, accountability, and regulatory alignment.

Awards voting opens

Voting and awards ceremony voting for the awards is now open and will close on Sunday, 30 August 2026. Three nominees will be shortlisted in each category based on votes, and the shortlist will be evaluated by a panel of judges against defined criteria.

Winners will be announced at the official awards ceremony in November in Nairobi, Kenya.

Supporters, partners, and members of the public are encouraged to cast their votes and support Yellow Card and its nominees by means of the official voting portal.