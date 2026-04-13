Adaptive leadership in motion: Why logistics needs a different kind of strength

In my experience, leadership has often been treated as a function of certainty – where experience is expected to provide answers, structure to deliver control, and leadership itself to centre on directing, deciding and maintaining order.

Liesel Dentlinger

That model is under strain.

Across global supply chains, volatility is no longer an exception to manage. It is the operating environment. Disruption is not episodic. It is continuous. In logistics, where operations are exposed to real-world conditions every minute of the day, this shift is felt more immediately and more intensely than in many other sectors.

The result is a quiet but significant reset in what leadership actually requires.

The assumption that experience alone equips leaders for what lies ahead is becoming less reliable. Many of the situations leaders are now required to navigate have no precedent. There is no established playbook for operating through sustained global disruption, shifting trade conditions, or the complexity introduced by rapidly changing socio-economic environments. Leadership is no longer defined by what you know. It is defined by how you respond.

In this context, the capabilities often described as “soft” begin to take on a different level of importance.

Adaptability, systems thinking and relational intelligence are difficult to quantify. They do not sit neatly in a report or translate easily into a metric. That has often led to them being undervalued. In practice, they are some of the most demanding capabilities required in large, interconnected operations.

In logistics, nothing moves without people. Despite the scale of infrastructure, investment and technology, every decision, every action and every outcome is still shaped by human behaviour. The reality is that no leader can fully predict how thousands of individuals will show up on any given day, each influenced by factors that sit far outside the organisation’s control.

Leading in this environment requires more than process. It requires the ability to interpret, to connect and to respond in real time.

Adaptability, in this sense, is not about being reactive. It is about being comfortable operating without complete information. It is about making decisions in conditions that are often ambiguous, while remaining accountable for outcomes that are not.

Systems thinking plays a similar role. In complex operations, every decision has consequences that extend beyond its immediate context. Cause and effect are rarely linear. What appears effective in one part of the system may create pressure in another. Leadership, therefore, is not only about making decisions. It is about continuously interrogating whether those decisions remain relevant as conditions shift.

This requires a level of discipline that is often underestimated. It is easier to defend what has worked than to question it. Yet the risk in complex environments lies in allowing past success to dictate future action without challenge. Relevance is not fixed. It must be reassessed constantly.

Relational intelligence underpins both of these capabilities. It is what allows leaders to translate strategy into behaviour. In environments where employees are dispersed, often working in high-risk and physically demanding conditions, engagement cannot be assumed. It must be built. People choose how they show up. Leadership influences that choice.

This is particularly evident when considering safety. In logistics, safety is not a policy or a compliance exercise. It is a daily reality that depends on individual decisions made across thousands of moments. The effectiveness of any safety framework is ultimately determined by whether people believe in it, understand it and choose to act on it. That is not driven by instruction alone. It is shaped by trust.

Trust, in turn, is not established through statements of intent. It is built through consistency. It is reflected in how leaders behave, how decisions are made and how people experience the organisation on a daily basis. Where there is alignment between what is said and what is done, trust strengthens. Where there is a disconnect, it erodes quickly.

This is why leadership behaviour, internal culture and external reputation cannot be separated in practice. They are different expressions of the same underlying reality. Organisations do not project a reputation. They demonstrate it.

Qualities such as empathy, adaptability and relational awareness have often been undervalued in leadership. While there may be observable patterns in how these capabilities show up, the more relevant point is that they are not optional. They are leadership requirements.

Effectiveness in complex environments is determined less by who leads and more by how leadership is exercised. The demands of modern operations are making this increasingly clear.

What is emerging is not a new leadership model in the traditional sense, but a shift in emphasis. Less reliance on control, more focus on context. Less certainty, more curiosity. Less dependence on established answers, more willingness to engage with new questions.

In logistics, this shift is not theoretical. It is operational. It plays out in real time, across geographies, across teams and across systems that are constantly in motion.

The qualities that have historically been overlooked or undervalued are increasingly the ones that determine whether organisations remain effective.

Leadership, in this environment, is not about having the loudest or strongest voice in the room. It is about creating the conditions for better decisions to be made, consistently, at every level of the organisation.

That requires a different kind of strength. One that the moment is finally starting to recognise.



