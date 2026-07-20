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    2026 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Awards winners announced

    A women-owned sanitary products manufacturer and an agri-tech startup have been recognised at the 2026 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Awards, which honour female entrepreneurs for innovation, business growth and leadership.
    20 Jul 2026
    20 Jul 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Lindiwe Nkuna-Kgopa, founder of Lindiwe Sanitary Pads, received the Bold Woman Award, while Pretty Kubyane, co-founder and technology lead of the eFama App, was named winner of the Bold Future Award.

    Nkuna-Kgopa's business has grown from a home-based operation into what organisers describe as Africa's first large-scale sanitary pad manufacturing facility owned and operated entirely by women. Based in Centurion, the factory produces around 800 sanitary pads per minute and employs 36 permanent staff members, increasing to 93 during peak production periods.

    The company exports to 11 African countries through partnerships with women entrepreneurs and says it has supplied more than 100,000 schoolgirls with free sanitary products during 2026. According to the company, it secured R27 million in funding after initially struggling to attract investment.

    Kubyane was recognised for building eFama, a digital marketplace that connects farmers with buyers across South Africa using technology, artificial intelligence and data-driven tools.

    Launched in 2023, the platform supports more than 40,000 farmers and aims to improve agricultural supply chains by helping producers make planting and production decisions based on market demand. The business has attracted backing from organisations including Google, Meta and Amazon.

    Organisers said the awards recognise women entrepreneurs who have built scalable businesses while creating wider economic opportunities.

    Now in its fifth year in South Africa and 54th year globally, the programme forms part of an international initiative recognising women entrepreneurs across 27 countries.

    The winners will join Veuve Clicquot's international network of entrepreneurs, which provides opportunities for global networking and business engagement.

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