Twitter brings back political ads

4 Jan 2023
Elon Musk says he will bring back political advertising to Twitter after it took a three-year hiatus.
Source: www.pixabay.com

This was announced by Twitter on its safety account.

“We believe that cause-based advertising can facilitate public conversation around important topics. Today, we're relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the US. We also plan to expand the political advertising we permit in the coming weeks,” Twitter Safety wrote.

The social network heavily policed political ads in 2019 after former CEO Jack Dorsey said political messaging should be earned and not bought. Targeted ads were not allowed unless they passed certain criteria.

It’s been a trying year for Twitter since Musk showed interest in buying the social network. After his $44bn bid to buy the platform was accepted in April he tried to pull out of the deal in July, before finally taking ownership in October. Since then he has been criticised for many decisions such as retrenching staff and creating a paid-for verification system.

