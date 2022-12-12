Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Energy News Uganda

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Uganda says it will not renew Eskom's hydropower licences next year

12 Dec 2022
By: Elias Biryabarema
Uganda said on Friday, 9 December, it would not renew Eskom's licences to run two hydropower stations when they expire in March next year, as part of plans to bring the electricity sector under government control to reduce costs to consumers.
Source: Mike Hutchings/Reuters
Source: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

The government will create the Uganda National Electricity Company Limited (UNECL), a state-run company to manage the generation, transmission and distribution segments of the electricity sector, the ministry of energy and mineral development said in a statement.

President Yoweri Museveni has repeatedly complained that expensive private capital was responsible for high electricity tariffs in Uganda, which makes it unaffordable for consumers.

"The ministry has already formally notified Eskom...of the government's decision not to renew their concession agreements when they come to their natural end in March 2023," the ministry said in the statement.

Eskom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Eskom runs two hydropower plants at the source of the River Nile in Jinja, about 90km east of the Ugandan capital Kampala.

Understanding Eskom's high failure rate
Understanding Eskom's high failure rate

By 9 Dec 2022

UNECL to be run as public-private partnership

The government intends to "minimise expensive private capital" in the electricity sector by bringing it under direct state management and control, the ministry said.

The new company, UNECL, will likely be structured as a public-private partnership (PPP) with the state firm as a majority shareholder, the energy ministry said.

Last month, the government notified Umeme Limited, a private company with monopoly rights to distribute power in Uganda, that it would not renew its licence when it expires in March 2025.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Eskom, Yoweri Museveni, hydropower, Elias Biryabarema

Related

Remaining ahead of shifting trends will be key to successful property investments
Remaining ahead of shifting trends will be key to successful property investments2 hours ago
Eskom delays Koeberg Power Station maintenance outage
Eskom delays Koeberg Power Station maintenance outage9 Dec 2022
Understanding Eskom's high failure rate
Understanding Eskom's high failure rate9 Dec 2022
Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 6 as plants break down
Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 6 as plants break down7 Dec 2022
More finance needed for Africa's energy transition opportunities
More finance needed for Africa's energy transition opportunities2 Dec 2022
Eskom: Another truck driver arrested for coal theft
Eskom: Another truck driver arrested for coal theft24 Nov 2022
South Africa is hooked on fossil fuels: how it got here and how it can get out
South Africa is hooked on fossil fuels: how it got here and how it can get out17 Nov 2022
Alleged Camden power station saboteur arrested
Alleged Camden power station saboteur arrested17 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz